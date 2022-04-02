How to Watch Whitney Houston CBS Special Online

Ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards, CBS is airing a retrospective on the legendary Whitney Houston called “Whitney, A Look Back.” It premieres Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

CBS is honoring “the life and legacy of Whitney Houston” with “Whitney, A Look Back” ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The special is being produced by “Entertainment Tonight,” which means the special has access to never-before-seen “Entertainment Tonight” interview footage.

The CBS press release teases:

The one-hour special will include lost performances and rare moments with Whitney, as well as new interviews with those who knew her best, including Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. In addition, “Whitney, A Look Back” will explore new details about the days leading up to and following Whitney’s death. The special comes as the world marks 10 years since her tragic passing.

Houston was found dead in her Beverly Hilton hotel room just after appearing at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Awards party in 2012. The cause of death was eventually ruled as accidental drowning; the coroner said cocaine use and heart disease also played a role, according to the New York Times. The autopsy showed that at the time of her death, Houston had cocaine, marijuana, the anxiety medication Xanax, a muscle relaxant called Flexeril and the antihistamine Benadryl in her system.

Houston was survived by her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, whom Houston shared with her ex-husband, musician Bobby Brown. Tragically, Bobby Kristina died in July 2015 at the age of 22. She was found unconscious in a bathtub in circumstances similar to her mother’s death. Bobbi Kristina was in a coma for nearly seven months before she died in hospice care. Her autopsy revealed that she also had marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, anxiety medication and morphine in her system at the time of her death. The cause of death was ruled as lobar pneumonia, according to ABC News.

In an “Entertainment Tonight” segment that aired on the anniversary of Houston’s death, her good friend Kelly Price said that she thinks the media treated Houston unfairly.

“I think she was [treated unfairly] simply because when you’re talking about addiction, it’s a disease,” siad Price, adding, “She was a woman with a big heart. She loved people. I think a lot of times peopel would love to hear the wil adnd the crazy because in their mind, it’s buzz-worthy, it’s news-worthy, it’s the thing in this day that’s called ‘click bait,’ but to know the Whitney that I knew is to truly know that you were blessed to know an amazing human being before you ever got to the voice.”

“Whitney, A Look Back” airs Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.