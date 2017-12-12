Destiny 2: How to Get Masterwork Weapons

Collin MacGregor

A new update for Destiny 2 has officially dropped that is aiming to balance a few weapons, adjust some playlist activities, and introduce the Masterworks weapon system. This is a new way for players to enhance firearms in Destiny 2 via a small boost in one of their primary stats. Obtaining these items really comes down to grinding engrams, which have also been adjusted in this new hotfix.

Currently, the only real way to obtain Masterwork Legendary weapons is either through Legendary Engrams or through the Raid / Trials of Osiris. Masterwork weapons can be identified by the golden border around them and the fancy designs at the top of the screen when you inspect a gun. You can also tell because a symbol will appear next to the Shader section that lists what has been increased on this item. This can give players quite an edge in both PvE (Player vs Environment) and PvP (Player vs Player) activities with the right rolls on the right weapons.

In addition, a Masterwork weapon will track the number of enemies killed with it and will generate orbs on multi-kills. Users can also switch their PvE related Masterwork weapon to one that focuses on the Crucible. This can be accomplished by Inspecting the gun and then using 10 Masterwork Cores and 25 Legendary Shards to change it. If you don’t like the roll that comes with the gun just go down to the Rework Weapon to have another one randomly applied. There is a chance that the weapon can have an increase to its Impact, Range, Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed.

Given Masterworks drop from Legendary Engrams we highly recommend focusing on grinding out Strikes and Public Events. Heroic Strikes appear to have the best drop rate now for engrams since the drop rate for loot has been reduced for Public Events. Make sure to always have a Vanguard Medallion equipped when you go out and grind for these items. We highly recommend grinding out Heroic Strikes with a Vanguard Medallion for these legendary items. This will raise your chances of obtaining a Legendary engram and thus a chance at a Masterwork weapon. Additionally, any Vendor reward weapons have a chance to drop these items as well. Make sure to always turn in your tokens at the various Vanguard leaders and allies stationed throughout the galaxy.

Out of all the vendors, the Gunsmith Banshee is probably the fastest to actually unlock rewards from. Since you can gain telemetry from dismantling both armor and weapons of Rare items and above, this is a quick and consistent way to unlock Legendary Engrams. Also, make sure to participate in the Raid or Trials of Osiris since these have a better chance to drop a Masterwork weapon. We currently do not know the drop rate for these items, but users should expect them to be on the lower side given how powerful they can be. These are not required to beat any activity, but they will certainly help in more competitive environments like the Crucible.

Remember you can also upgrade your normal Legendary weapons to Masterwork level weapons. This is done by Inspecting them and selecting either the Vanguard or Crucible icon at the bottom. However, you can only do this by using Masterwork Cores which are acquired by dismantling Masterwork weapons.

