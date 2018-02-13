Sea of Thieves PC Requirements & Recommendations

Rare/Microsoft

Sea of Thieves recently wrapped up its closed beta period of Xbox One and PC and now the developers shared the PC recommendations and requirements with us.

With this being an Xbox Play Anywhere title that means you will have the option of playing on both Xbox One and PC and the game is cross-platform between both of the platforms. This also means your saved data will transfer from the Xbox One to PC and vice versa.

While you pretty much know what you’re getting with the Xbox One version, there are several different configurations you could have with your PC and Rare listed out six different configurations you could have to get the game running.

Rare even goes the extra mile and gives you an idea of what performance you’d be getting with the various hardware.

PC players will have the option of changing the field of view, unlocking the framerate, rebinding keybinds, change video settings, resolution and graphics counter. Players also have the ability to use ultra-wide monitors and have a dedicated FPS counter. Rare has put a lot of care into the PC version of Sea of Thieves and it shows.

One thing that is interesting about this game is the fact that it can run on just about anything. The team at Rare set out to make the game playable on a “potato” which is better known as an extreme low-end PC.

With a low-end laptop running integrated graphics you can actually get a playable version of the game at 540p running at 30 FPS, if that’s considered running to you.

If you bump things up a notch it’s even pretty easy to get the game running at 1080p and 30 FPS. This means you’ll have to bump your settings down to Medium but you will get the game running at decent settings and on dated hardware as well.

Of course if you want to game in 4K at 60 FPS then you’ll need some high-end hardware including a GTX 1080Ti or RX Vega 64 paired with an i7 or Ryzen 5 1600x (at least it might be an X since the picture is cut off).

The team at Rare set a goal for themselves on trying to see how low the hardware could go while still maintaining a playable state. Here is what they had to say:

Our rendering team set themselves the goal early on of “how low can we go”, sometimes also referred to fondly as “getting the game running on a potato”, which is why we want to deliver a great version of the game even for those with computers below our official minimum-spec. The game is perfectly playable at 540p, and one of the advantages of Xbox Play Anywhereis that if you own an Xbox One AND a low-spec laptop you can still take full advantage of it, and we absolutely encourage it! Of course if you have a beast of a rig running at 4k/60, we’ve got you covered with the best looking ‘Great Water’, and everything in between!

If you want some Sea of Thieves accessories to prepare for your pirate adventure, make sure you check out some of the products that are available.

New Sea of Thieves Xbox accessories from @Seagate and @ControllerGear are coming soon and match the Sea of Thieves Limited Edition wireless controller that's available now https://t.co/IYnA8Z3MXH pic.twitter.com/s1zKcfl4cX — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) February 7, 2018

Sea of Thieves releases March 20 for Xbox One and PC.