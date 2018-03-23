Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Ultimate Guide

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp on mobile was meant to get people to pick up a DS and play an Animal Crossing there. However, it seems that the game is growing with each new update and players are just as addicted as they would be to the regular game. Since Nintendo keeps sending out great updates and event packages, it’s hard to put the game down on any given day.

Whether you just started the game today or have been playing it since Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp launched on your device, this guide is for you. Glitches are rare and Nintendo takes such quick care of them, we won’t bother to mention them here. If you do have any problems, by all means, report the problem in the game via customer support and inquires.

But if you need to know how to get the latest batch of animals into your camp, find out what watering your plants really does, or how to get the most cotton out of the game, this guide will answer all your questions. This guide is an accumulation of all the information we could possibly gather on Pocket Camp, so if you can’t find it here, please comment below and let us know anything we might be missing.

There’s a lot to tackle, so let’s get to it. Here’s our mega Animal Crossing Pocket Camp guide:

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Cheats

Unfortunately, there are no cheat codes that you can enter into Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. There are, however, some secrets that players have stumbled upon over the course of the game’s lifespan.

The Money Tree

And you thought money couldn’t grow on trees. It’s a random tree every day, but if you shake it you will receive up to 1000 Bells. The tree in question is not a fruit bearing one, so if you’re in a hurry don’t bother collecting fruit to make sure.

Fruit Hack

If you’re keen on getting plenty of fruit but don’t have the inventory room, feel free to shake the desired fruit tree and leave the fruit on the ground. The fruit will stay there, no matter what, until you pick it up. Use this trick to either sell fruit or collect more later on when you have the room.

Speed Up Crafting Times

You can do it on the DS games, but it seems Nintendo has caught on to that trick. In Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp it doesn’t matter if you change timezone or fiddle with the date on your phone, it will not impact the crafting times whatsoever. You will either have to wait or use Leaf Tickets to complete whatever you are crafting.

Link Your Nintendo Account

Even if you don’t care for Nintendo’s e-Shop gold points, linking your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game to your Nintendo account is of the utmost importance. Linking the two will earn you points you can spend on much-needed materials, like cotton, and will save your progress. Even if you delete Pocket Camp and reinstall on another phone, all your progress will be there as long as you linked the game to your Nintendo account.

Pocket Camp APK

Can’t access Google Play or the App Store? Have no fear! APK sites are here to help, but you must be careful. Many APK versions are developed specifically to hack your phone, so please be cautious, even with the link provided here.

The first link is from APKfollow, one of the more legitimate APK sites. Caution is still very much necessary, as there is no rating system or comment feature on each of the apps. There is simply no way to know on the site itself if this version of Pocket Camp is stable and not going to corrupt your phone.

The second link is from Nintendo Daily News, an official source but the link might be outdated. There was a time when folks were impatient to have Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp on their phones, before the game released on all devices worldwide. This link is from that time, so if it doesn’t work for you, please let us know in the comments below and we’ll edit this section.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Garden Guide

Since the most recent update to the game, gardening in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has been faster and easier. You can plant multiple plots at once and harvest multiple flowers at once – no more animation for every single plot.

Furthermore, the latest update brought a purpose to planting the non-seasonal flowers beyond flower trading. Animals will make requests for one or two types of flowers in order to make a bouquet or perfume. To be clear, no animal has thus far requested a flower that is acquired through cross-pollination.

Using the garden is easy, just plant whatever you need and let it grow. If you don’t have the time, Pocket Camp offers fertilizer to speed up the process by 30 minutes. It takes about 6 packets of fertilizer per plot to cut the time down completely. You acquire fertilizer through log-in bonuses and garden events.

Or, you can buy Lloid’s version for 1 Leaf Ticket per pack, which speeds up the time by a full hour. You’ll need about 5 packs in total to cut down the time completely. However, if you are not in the habit of using fertilizer, then the latest garden event should have given you at least 100 to work with.

Current Garden Events Tips and Tricks

There are no garden events going on as of March 22, 2018, but stay tuned to this pocket camp guide for future updates.

When they do occur, and you want all the items available, the best advice is to log-in every two hours and garden like a madman. Harvest, plant, wait, repeat. If you have Leaf Tickets to burn, you can use fertilizer to quicken the process and collect more of whatever that event needs.

Most of all, be generous to your friends. Share as much as possible and they will share in turn, this will fill your garden with the collectible item to capacity and speed up the process. In addition, you also get bonuses for sharing with friends, like fertilizer and essence. It depends on the event what you will receive.

Cross Pollination Guide

If you want to get every item on the Flower Trade list, look no further than right here. This is your guide to all the variations of pansies and tulips possible in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Non-seasonal flower seeds cost 80 Bells each, which currently include the Red Pansy, Yellow Pansy, Red Tulip, and Orange Tulip. Some cross-pollinated flowers take different times, like the Pink Tulips take 4 hours, whereas the White Tulips take 3 hours.

While you are cross-pollinating for the flowers you want, please keep in mind that with every cross-pollination, there is a chance it won’t work. When that happens, you will not receive any seeds whatsoever. If you would like the exact chances to get which flowers, Reddit user TheRealSlimShairn created a thorough spreadsheet.

In addition, it has been discovered that if you get someone to cross-pollinate using the flowers in your own garden, you will receive 1 Friend Powder per cross-pollination. If you don’t see it right away, just exit out and log back in.

Source: Reddit

Flower Trade Guide

Now that you have the perfect guide to cross-pollination, you can start collecting enough flowers to get all of the items available in Flower Trade. I wish I could say that someone has taken the time to compile a list of each Flower Trade item and how much they cost, but unfortunately, that is not the case. Flower Trade items are simply too numerous.

As such, take a look at the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Gamepedia and click the link for whichever item you want to find out how much they cost.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Amenities

Amenities are the items that once crafted, will increase the Friendship Level limit on certain animals. For example, the Natural tent will increase the Friendship Level of Natural animals. The Amenities in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp thus far include:

The first and last level of every amenity takes about 1-3 days. Every level between will take no time at all. Material-wise, amenities are about average compared to some furniture. The most cotton you will need will be for the tents only, at 30 Cotton per level. For more details on what you will need to craft per level of each amenity, and how long the levels will take, head over to Animal Crossing Wikia. They have the most comprehensive chart that won’t have you scrolling for too long to find what you need.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Tips

Become The Cotton Dragon

Amenities and certain furniture is where you will spending the most cotton. There are at least 10 or so furniture items that require 120 Cotton and amenities will cost you no more than 30 Cotton. Depending on how you would like to play the game, I suggest you do not go crafting items that require Cotton without a prompt from an animal.

If you want to craft those 120 Cotton furniture items, it will take about 3 days or more if gather enough. I began that mission before the update started dolling out way more Cotton, so I had to use My Nintendo points and Garden Events just to get enough Cotton for one item. What you need to come away with from this section, is to hoard Cotton like a dragon.

What Should I Spend My Bells On?

If you’re drowning in Bells and already bought every paint job for your Camper available than I highly suggest you hang onto those Bells for crafting. Amenities can get expensive fast if you happen to have all the materials to craft 4 levels at once. In addition, you’ll see your Bells disappear pretty fast if you’re buying items from the Market Box instead of collecting them.

If you are done crafting all the amenities, then you can go spend them all on expanding your Camper. Before that, it’s a waste of Bells when you don’t use your Camper very often. This is all depending on your play style, of course. If you are the type to focus more on organizing everything in your Camper just right before even thinking about your Campsite and animal friends, then expanding is probably worth it to you.

Requested Items Trick

Finding yourself low on requested items? Make sure you collect every time you visit an area, you’ll find yourself overflowing in no time. Once you do, keep as many items at a maximum of 10 as you can. Any excess items you can sell right away or place in the Market Box for your friends to buy.

The Power Of Friendship

Speaking of friends, be sure to keep around the very active ones. You can see on your friend list the last time they logged-in, so it is easy to dwindle down to the ones that come on every day. Active friends will help you get into the Quarry whenever you need it, as long as you pay it forward and lend a hand when they need it too.

In addition, be generous to your friends whenever you can. If they have a rare item in their Market Box and you want to say thank you, buy it. During Garden Events, share as much as possible and you will get awesome rewards.

Another way to say thank you is to give Kudos, but keep in mind that you are the only one benefiting from that exchange. It is, however, one way to get your friends to notice that you’ve visited them. Kudos is sometimes the only way to communicate with another player, so do the best you can but do so wisely.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Update

The latest update to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was Round 2 of the Super Mario Crossover Event, centered around Luigi this time. On March 31, Round 3 will begin. We don’t know what the theme will be yet, but there are only a few more days to wait.

There will be new animals coming soon, judging by the most recent Tweet from Isabelle herself. They have not been named yet, but you can see their silhouettes here.

Some fascinating new animal friends are on their way! Perhaps you can guess who they might be based on these silhouettes? #PocketCamp pic.twitter.com/3YdlHjJNPc — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 23, 2018

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Events

At the moment, we have the Super Mario Crossover Event Round 2, with Round 3 coming March 31st. In Round 2, you will be earning Green Mushrooms for almost every animal request you fill. Initially, there are timed goals to meet a certain amount requests and Isabelle will give you 10 Green Mushrooms. Once you gain enough, you can craft the following:

For crafting these Luigi items, you can gain 1,000 Bells for li’l bro’s hat and tee, 20 Leaf Tickets for ? Block, Floating Block, Fire Flower, and 1-Up Mushroom.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Animals

If you’re on a mission to get more Cotton or any other resources, Animal Crossing Wikia has an extensive list of what each animal provides. The list also provides links for each animal, so be sure to check those out if you need to see what each animal requires to come to your campsite.

In addition, if you happened to miss it, Animal Crossing Wikia also lists what each animal requests when they hit a certain level. Just click on that animal’s name in the link above. Keep in mind that all of this information is the game too, just check out your contacts list and tap on the animal you’re curious about. Be sure to favorite them right away too, so you know which animal goes with which item.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Clothes Crafting

Now that you can craft clothes, is it really worth it? That very much depends, as all clothing items (except for glasses) require Cotton. Now, it’s never much Cotton, but it will get expensive if you’re trying to craft Amenities or furniture.

As such, craft clothing wisely until you are done with your other projects. Some things you can do in the meantime is craft only clothes that meet stretch goals. You can get 20 Paper for crafting one item of clothing and 5 Leaf Tickets for crafting 5 clothing items.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Calling Card

A good time to use a calling card really depends on you and your play style. If your current project is to get every animal into your camp and you need to increase their friendship level, a calling card or request card might be necessary.

A calling card will bring the requested animal into the area you are, replacing the other player that was camped there. Their friendship level will increase by 1 to 3 points just for inviting them. Whichever animal you choose will automatically have three requests ready for you to fulfill.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Request Card

You can use these whenever you like, much like the called card, it depends on your playstyle. Both cards will get you three extra requests from the animal you choose. Request cards are useful if you are close to leveling up that animal to the desired level or need more crafting materials.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Camper Upgrades

All camper upgrades are focused on your first and second floor and you cannot choose which one to do when. The upgrades will come in the order you see below and will expand the length more often than the width. Please keep the latter in mind while planning the design of your second floor.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp OK Motors Loan

The first step is to remember that this is a virtual loan with no real money or interest rates involved, there is no need to panic. That said, you can treat it like any other loan and play it back slowly. Depending on how good you are at collecting Bells, you should be able to give about 10,000 Bells per week, or whenever you want to.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Max Level

There does not appear to be a max level for the player, but after level 42 you will only receive 10 Leaf Tickets and 1,000 Bells. At every 5th level, you’ll gain a request card. After level 42, its always going to be 20XP to the next level. Getting past level 42 just takes time and dedication, there is no ultimate reward for getting past it. You will not receive more or less items just because you’re at a higher level.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Face Guide

Before you start Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you can get different shirts depending on which face you choose when customizing your appearance. As such, you should always start the game in style:

Note that neither the face you choose or the shirt you end up with affects the rest of the game in any way. You can acquire all of these shirts by either crafting or leveling up the animal who is wearing it. If you do not like your starter appearance but absolutely wanted the shirt it came with, don’t worry, you can change your appearance whenever you like.

Source: GameSkinny

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Rare Fish And Bugs

Rare Fish

Rare Bugs

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Campsite

Having trouble finding your style? Look no further! Here are some examples you can do too and some that are just a little fun.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp FAQ

How do I get Friend Powder?

You can acquire Friend Powder through events, like a Garden Event. If you share the collectible creature or water a friend’s plants, you will receive Friend Powder. You can also get Friend Powder through the standing Stretch Goal, where you must give Kudos to three players.

How many Pocket Camp animal are there?

There are currently 71 animals in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

How many Pocket Camp levels are there?

There is no level cap for the campsite manager, but the level cap for animals appears to be level 20.

Which Pocket Camp animals give Cotton?

Surprisingly, Cotton distribution is not random at all. Animal Crossing Wikia has a great list of which resources which animal provides right here.

Does Watering plants actually do anything?

Outside of a Garden Event, no it does not. It does not grow your flowers faster or give you any bonuses. During a Garden Event, if you water a friend’s plants, you can receive Friend Powder.

If there are any further questions you have, please let us know in the comments below and we’ll see about it adding it to this post.

