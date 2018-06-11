The Division 2: How to Sign Up for the Beta

The Division 2 is releasing on March 15, 2019 according to GameSpot but you can sign up for the Beta right now. Here’s how to do so.

Step 1: Go to this website Step 2: Choose your platform Step 3: Hit the “Register Now” button Step 4: Sign into you Ubisoft account Step 5: Confirm the validity of your email adress

Details on the beta will be announced closer to The Division 2’s March 15, 2019 release date, according to Ubisoft’s E3 2018 post show. So you can expect to play the beta closer to that date.

The Division 2 was announced earlier than planned back in March. Julian Gerighty, the creative director of Massive Entertainment, said that the team always thought of 2016’s The Division as only the beginning of a much larger story. He also said that the game will run on an updated version of the Snowdrop Engine and incorporate everything they’ve learned from updating the last game. He also said that the development team will once again collaborate with Ubisoft Reflections, Red Storm Entertainment, and Ubisoft Annecy while bringing aboard Ubisoft Shanghai and Ubisoft Bucharest. The team will add a new type of achievement called “Shields” to the first Division which will grant you special rewards to players in the sequel.

However, the development team promised to continue updating the first Division with regular content updates even with the release of the sequel, starting with the 1.8.1 update which added an Xbox One X patch, two new Legendary modes and a new Global Event known as Blackout. So Ubisoft’s E3 presentation may devote some time to talk about these updates in more detail as well as how exactly Shields will work.

During Microsoft’s E3 2018 presentation on June 10, 2018, we got a story trailer for The Division 2 along with a gameplay trailer.

During Ubisoft’s 2018 E3 presentation on June 11, 2018, they gave some more gameplay and story details on the game. Players have to fend off an oppressive civilization overrunning Washington D.C. After you complete the story campaign, you choose between three different specializations with a special weapon and different tools and skills. Eight players can partner up for the endgame challenge of Raids. Ubisoft are also planning consistent, free content updates. Year one will contain three different episodes of DLC. Ubisoft also showed off a 30 minute demo of the game after the conference.