New Pokemon in ‘Pokemon Go’: Is ??? a Shiny Ditto, Beldum, or a Bug? [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

A strange new Pokemon has been reported in Pokemon Go, and players aren’t sure if it’s a glitch, the Beldum they’ve been hearing about in leaks, a shiny Ditto, or just a placeholder for the end of Community Day in some regions that was never changed. It’s just labeled with question marks (“???”) and no on is sure what to think. Niantic hasn’t issued an official answer yet to what’s going on. Here’s what’s been reported so far by players, and what we know. If you’ve seen this strange new Pokemon also, leave a comment at the end of this story and let us know what you experienced.

The New Pokemon Appeared After Community Day in the APAC Region & It Was Everywhere — But Some People Are Reporting that the Fun Is Over

The new Pokemon was reported by trainers in the APAC region right after the three-hour Community Day window concluded. The Silph Road tweeted about the Pokemon as if it really is a new Pokemon and not a glitch. But it’s unclear at this point if that is the case.

Something big is happening! An apparently brand new Pokemon has flooded the APAC region moments ago, immediately after the 3-hour Community Day window concluded. The Pokemon is reportedly turning into a Ditto or Chikorita when caught! pic.twitter.com/dFomHdYvZj — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) September 22, 2018

Trainers in the regions where the new Pokemon have emerged are saying that it’s pretty much everywhere. Redditor _Corvus_ was one of the first to note it on The Silph Road subreddit, sharing the following photo:

Sadly, some people are reporting that this strange glitch is already gone, and the strange new Pokemon stopped appearing about 30 minutes after the event ended.

It Looks a Little Like the Beldum that Leaked, But Isn’t Acting Like a Regular Pokemon

It bears some resemblance to the Beldum that was leaked, but it’s changing into a Ditto in most cases, but sometimes also a Chikorita. So it wasn’t acting like you would expect a new Pokemon to behave. (Read Heavy’s story about the Beldum leak here to see what we’re talking about.)

Trainers Reported Seeing It in Multiple Countries

Trainers reported seeing the Pokemon in areas including:

Melbourne, Australia (Duskcsgo commented below that they caught 22 and all turned into Ditto)

Malaysia

Perth

Bangkok

Darwin, Australia

Korea

Taipei

Saitama

Japan

Thailand

Berlin, Germany (reported by commenter Marlon below)

Spain (reported by commenter Martin T below)

Hawaii (reported by commenter Matthew Moran below)

Philippines

New Zealand

Ohio, U.S.

New York City, U.S.

La Habra, California

Spokane, Washington & Seattle, Washington

Oregon

If the reports from the continental U.S. are accurate, this might be a glitch that extended beyond Community Day, but that’s currently unclear.

Here’s a video that shows someone catching the Pokemon, which is just labeled “???” and then shows the Pokemon being labeled as a Chikorita after it’s caught. Click here to watch it. You can watch another video here.

This tweet also shows the strange Pokemon:

Redditor Charizardmain also shared this YouTube video from when he caught the cute Pokemon:

Theories Abound, From a Bug to a Shiny Ditto & More

Theories about about this strange new Pokemon. Some are saying that they thought this was a new kind of Unown at first, but that’s not the case. Others were wondering if it was supposed to be a shiny Ditto. And still others are thinking it’s just a bug.

Some trainers are saying that this Pokemon only turns into Chikorita if you shiny-check it before it changes. They are saying that it will turn into Ditto unless you tapped onto a different Pokemon before catching it, in which case it will turn into that Pokemon. (Which, since it’s emerging after Community Day ends, is a Chikorita for many trainers.) This isn’t confirmed yet, however.

Another theory is that this a bug from the Chikorita event. Trainers like u/Comquack are wondering if there were simply spaces reserved for Chikorita spawning during Community Day, and this was a placeholder that took over when those spawns didn’t clear out.

Have you caught this strange new Pokemon? What was your experience? At this point in time, it’s not known if it’s some weird kind of glitch or a legitimate new Pokemon. But since some people are reporting that it’s no longer appearing, it might have just been a bug. We might get more hints if this happens against after Community Day ends in other regions. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

This is a developing story.

See also: