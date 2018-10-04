11 Best Fortnite Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Fortnite Battle Royale has captured the imaginations of gamers on all platforms with its diverse gameplay unique cartoony charm. Much of that cartoony charm comes from the nearly one hundred in-game skins, which is why Fornite costumes will be a popular trend this Halloween. Players can dress their avatar in disarmingly cute skins as well as bona fide badass skins, and that huge level of customization is part of what gives Fortnite so much replay value. No matter which style of skin you prefer, you will find some of the most popular options are already available as readymade costumes for adults and children. We’ve picked out just a couple of our favorites to get you started so read on below to check out our top picks.
Dark Voyager Costume
The Dark Voyager skin from Battle Pass Season 3 is probably one of the most popular skins of all time, despite the fact that its flashy glowing color palette gives the wearer's location away easily. When you see a Dark Voyager, you know it's going to be a tough fight, which is exactly what makes this such a great Halloween costume.
This officially licensed costume comes with a full jumpsuit, the attached harness, gloves, knee pads, boot covers, and a helmet with an attached visor. The only downside is that it's quite expensive. And you aren't going to be able to buy it with V-Bucks either.
Skull Trooper Costume
Considering that the Skull Trooper outfit is a Halloween event item, it is a perfectly spooky choice for a Fortnite Halloween costume. This spandex jumpsuit is easy to put on and comes with a mask to complete the look. Adult and child sizes are available through the same Amazon listing, and sizing goes up to XXXL for plus-size wearers.
John Wick Reaper Mask
The Reaper is a skin from the John Wick-inspired Hired Gun set. Its bloodthirsty demeanor and all-black suit make it one of the most intimidating looks to run into when looting houses in Salty Springs. This skin was a reward for from Tier 100 of the Battle Pass Season 3, so it is quite rare in-game but recognizable nonetheless.
This mask made to fit all sizes, so simply button up in your finest black suit and tie and you are ready to start claiming Victory Royales.
Raven Costume
The legendary Raven skin is a popular choice amongst edgelords who stick to the shadows and write bad poetry between matches. This costume is custom-made by Chinese company Qi Pao and features a number of high-quality details to help you stand out as the baddest combatant on Athena.
This costume includes all pictured details, including gloves, a bracer, a neckerchief, a feather belt, and a pair of pants. There is no children's size of this high-quality cosplay version of the costume, but there is a polyester jumpsuit for kids
Plush Rex Costume
The Rex outfit is a legendary set that pays homage to all things dino, right down to its awesome pterodactyl glider. This plush version of the costume lets you get decked out in some Dino Guard gear while remaining comfortable.
This polyester jumpsuit comes in three sizes and has a belt to help your movement tight when you're out with your squad.
Fox Drift Mask
The Drift is a diverse outfit with a number of unlockable styles, but few are as recognizable as its Fox mask. If you've got a puffy red vest in your closet, then this inexpensive mask is all you need to pull off this iconic look from the Season 5 Battle Pass. This mask is one size fits all, so this costume is great for children or adults.
Black Knight Costume
The Black Knight Costume was the reward for any player who maxed out the tier of their Season 2 Battle Pass, and when worn, demonstrates a player's veteran status. The dark color scheme of this costume is perfect for the Halloween season and gives you that foreboding look like you just walked away from a 10-person skirmish in Wailing Woods.
This officially licensed costume comes with the costume top, bandana, belt, helmet, boot covers, and an ammo pouch.
Plush Cuddle Team Leader Costume
The Cuddle Team Leader skin originally started out as a Valentine's Day set, but it has since them come to represent so much more. It's hard to put it into words, but there is something utterly heartbreaking about getting downed by someone in a fuzzy pink bear suit.
If you rock the Cuddle Team Leader skin in-game, then this costume is an easy choice for your next comic con or costume party. This unisex jumpsuit comes in three sizes and sports a durable belt to keep yourself combat-ready.
Crackshot Costume
It may seem weird to see a Christmas skin on the list for the best Halloween costumes, but if you've ever been insta-gibbed by a crazed nutcracker carrying a double pump, then you know why this costume is featured here. There's just something about that maniacal look in its eye.
This costume is officially licensed and includes a vacu-formed shirt, a hat with attached faux hair, a mask, and gloves. Add some white jeans and boots and you are ready to rack up some Victory Royales.
Brite Bomber Costume
The Brite Bomber outfight might be for female avatars only in-game, but I don't think anyone will stop you if you are a guy and want to wear this replica costume. This costume is only available in limited sizes on Amazon, but if you find one that matches your measurements, then this is an awesome candidate for a Halloween costume.
This costume kit comes with a skin-tight jumpsuit, a cropped T-shirt, a belt, gloves, and colored glasses. Not included is the short red hair that usually complements the look.
Kids’ Royal Soldier Costume
There is nothing fancy about the default Royal Soldier skin in Fortnite, other than the fact that it is one of the most iconic looks in the game. This is an easy outfit to recreate at a thrift store, but if you're shopping for a child and you are short on time, this polyester jumpsuit will instantly transform him or her into the innocent new player we all once were.
For added recognizability, you could also include some useful props like a pickaxe harvesting tool or a Loot Llama. Just don't sit in the open while you open up that crate.