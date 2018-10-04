11 Best Fortnite Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Our Review

The Dark Voyager skin from Battle Pass Season 3 is probably one of the most popular skins of all time, despite the fact that its flashy glowing color palette gives the wearer's location away easily. When you see a Dark Voyager, you know it's going to be a tough fight, which is exactly what makes this such a great Halloween costume.

This officially licensed costume comes with a full jumpsuit, the attached harness, gloves, knee pads, boot covers, and a helmet with an attached visor. The only downside is that it's quite expensive. And you aren't going to be able to buy it with V-Bucks either.

Click here for the kids' version of this costume.