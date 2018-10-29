Diablo 3 Switch: Release Date, Amiibo, Multiplayer & More

Hell will officially become portable when Diablo 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on November 2.

Although Diablo 3 has been out for quite some time now it might be several players first time once it comes to the Switch. This means there’s a lot of content for players to jump into and it gives players an excellent multiplayer option on the Switch.

Here’s what we know about the Diablo 3 release for the Nintendo Switch.

Diablo 3 Nintendo Switch Release Date

Arise, my skeletons! 💀 Command the Necromancer’s undead armies and ravage hordes of foes with debilitating curses!#DiabloSwitch arrives this Friday! pic.twitter.com/KKsSgm5ZDM — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 29, 2018

Diablo 3 on the Switch releases this Friday, November 2 which will give players a weekend to jump into the world.

November 2 also marks the start of BlizzCon 2018 where Diablo is the opener. Many fans thought this would end up being the announcement of Diablo 4 but Blizzard makes it sound like this would not be the case.

The game will come with all content that has previously come to the game including the Reaper of Souls expansion and the Necromancer class. It will launch for $59.99.

Diablo 3 Amiibo?

Many Nintendo games release amiibo which are collectible figures that give certain games special unlocks.

Although many third-party releases don’t get amiibo some of them do and it sounds like Diablo 3 might be getting some.

According to a post on Reddit, there has been a variety of details that have been datamined that seem to suggest amiibo are on the way.

Based on datamined information from the Switch version of the game Diablo 3 will support 3 types of Amiibo: Default/Generic Amiibo

Treasure Goblin Amiibo

Demon Amiibo The first two will spawn a portal leading to some location (controlled by server so can’t be datamined) while the demon amiibo will spawn a powerful demon on the map. To prevent abuse, there’s currently a cooldown on each type of the summon: 22 hours (1320 minutes) for portals

45 minutes for demons. amiibos can be used in both local and online mode.

If this does end up being a real leak then we’ll surely be hearing about it during BlizzCon. Based on the descriptions it sounds like we’ll be receiving at least a Treasure Goblin and Diablo amiibo. The generic amiibo leaves a lot to be desired so we’ll have to just wait and see for that one.

Diablo 3 Multiplayer

Diablo 3 on console has always been an excellent multiplayer option both locally and online. Fans of the Switch will be happy to hear you can play Diablo 3 handheld, docked and through the tabletop mode.

Even more exciting is the game is playable with just one Joy-Con meaning owning one Switch with the Joy-Cons will be enough to play the game with another person.

Online play will also be an option but you will have to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online Service that launched earlier this year. In order to access the Seasons, you will need to have the online subscription.

The same issues with local co-op you’ve had with the previous console versions show up including the whole menu taking up the whole screen thing. The game does launch in the middle of the season which means players will be a little behind the PC and other console versions. This will probably result in a shorter season than expected for veteran Diablo players making the jump to the Switch.

See Also