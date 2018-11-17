Where to Get the Black Powder Rifle in Fallout 76

There are a lot of weapons in Fallout 76, which can make it difficult to decide which gun archetype you want to specialize in. One of the oddest is the black powder rifle, which is a high caliber rifle that fires a single bullet. This is a very high damage weapon, but that’s offset by the slow reload speed.

If you’re looking to grab this weapon, we recommend checking out the Philippi Battle Cemetary in the Toxic Valley. This location is a Civil War museum and cemetery, making it the perfect place to grab yourself a black powder rifle. To find this place, look at the top of your map and go the area northeast of the Butterfly picture. Philippi is directly northwest of the Palace of Winding Path, so it should be pretty easy to find.

You will need to be a minimum level of 15 to even use the black powder rifle, so don’t bother heading here early on. Additionally, the cemetery can sometimes house Yao Guai, so make sure to bring a friend. This gun is quite punishing if you miss your shot, so if you plan on rocking the rifle we recommend practicing a lot. It uses .50 Cal rounds and deals 132 damage per shot making it a powerful distance weapon.

If the rifle doesn’t suit your playstyle, consider nabbing the black powder pistol which also spawns here. This does less damage, but it has a minimum rank of 10 to wield, so you can use it a bit earlier than the rifle. We only suggest going for these items if you are specializing as a sniper, otherwise the slow reload time could spell disaster – especially against smaller, more agile creatures.

