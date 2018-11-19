Pokemon Let’s Go Map with Locations of Pokemon in the Game

Many people who are playing Pokemon Let’s Go have the map pretty much memorized before they even started the game. But other players may not be sure how to get from one location to the next, or they may be wondering where the best places are to find specific Pokemon. Here’s a quick look at some of the best maps that can help you out on your journey.

Nintendo Provides A Map of the Kanto Region

First, you can find a map of the Kanto region in the Pokemon Let’s Go game box itself. Nintendo also provides a map that you can view online here, and we’ve provided a screenshot of that map above.

GameStop has been giving away two-sided prints of this map if you want a higher-quality version to keep next to you while you play. Keep in mind that the map doesn’t show all the Pokemon. Some rare Pokemon’s duplicate locations aren’t shown, for example. So, for example, if Bulbasaur is rare to find in the Viridian Forest, but is more commonly found in a different location, then you won’t see Bulbasaur on the official map. Some other players have noted that this might be an older map that doesn’t account for some changes that were made in the game.

Note that not everyone who bought the game actually got this map. If you got the Switch and Pokemon bundle, you didn’t see this map, unfortunately.

Interactive Maps

Serebii.net has an interactive map of the Kanto Region here. This is where you can see where Pokemon are typically found in the first, second, and third generations. Click an area that you want to navigate, or use the dropdown menus to view specific areas, routes, or generations.

One Player Created a Simple Map for Newer Players that Just Shows the Locations

Next, here’s a simple map for newer players. This was created by Redditor TenOunceMedia and is very helpful if you’re not familiar with the Kanto region.

You can see a screenshot of the map above, but it’s best to visit the actual discussion thread to see comments about the map (and to give TenOunceMedia an upvote for their hard work.) Check out the thread here.

Maps with Pokemon Locations

The official map from Nintendo shows Pokemon locations, but not all of these are accurate, players have noted. Here are the main locations in the Kanto region:

Pallet Town – starting place

Viridian City (Giovanni gym leader, get an Earth badge)

Pewter City (Brock gym leader, get a Boulder badge. Museum of Science is here.)

Cerulean City (Misty gym leader, get a Cascade badge. Bike shop is here.)

Vermillion City (Lt. Surge gym leader, Thunder badge, S.S. Anne port is here.)

Lavender Town (Ghost sightings, Pokemon tower)

Celadon City (Erika gym leader, Rainbow badge, department store and casino)

Saffron City (Sabrina gym leader, Marsh badge, four routes)

Fuchsia City (Koga/Janine gym leader, Soul badge, Formerly the Safari Zone but it’s the Go Park in this game)

Cinnabar Island (Blaine gym leader, Volcano badge, Pokemon Mansion)

Indigo Plateau (Capital of Pokemon League)

Here are some of the Pokemon you will likely find on different routes. This is not an inclusive list of all routes and locations, but just a sample list to help get you started. These are based on previous games and comments from players. Some Pokemon may be rare in some of these locations.

Route 1: Bellsprout (?), Pidgey, Rattata, Oddish

Route 2: Bellsprout (?), Pidgey, Rattata, Caterpie, Mr. Mime (?), Nidorano, Weedle

Route 3: Ekans (?), Spearow, Rattata, Sandshrew, Mankey, JigglyPuff

Route 4: Spearow, Rattata, Psyduck , Sandshrew, Dragonite (rare), Charmander (rare)

Route 5: Pidgey, Rattata, Jiggleypuff, Abra, Chansey (rare)

Route 6: Chansey (rare?), Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Rattata, Abra, Vulpix (? not confirmed), Psyduck, Jigglypuff, Magikarp ?

Route 11: Mr. Mime, Drowzee, Chansey (rare), Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Rattata, Raticate, Dragonite (rare)

Route 13: Oddish, Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Bellsprout (?), Farfetch’d (?), Chansey (rare), Krabby, Kingler

Route 24: Meowth (mentioned by some sources, not confirmed) Venonant, Psyduck, Pidgey, Charizard (rare), Squirtle (rare), Dragonite (rare)

Route 25: Venonant, Pidgey, Oddish, Psyduck, Charizard (rare), Squirtle (rare), Dragonite (rare)

You’ll want to check out GamingPH’s maps here. They have maps for each route and location in the game, including locations of Pokemon found on each of those routes.

