Dead by Daylight Dedicated Servers Coming Summer 2019

Dead by Daylight has been growing in popularity as of late and it’s easy to see why.

The game has pretty much cornered the market on asymmetrical multiplayer titles and receives new content several times a year.

One thing fans have been asking for since the release if the inclusion of dedicated servers. Behavior’s newest game, Deathgarden, has dedicated servers and while the game flopped that was one positive thing you could say about it.

During tonight’s Game Awards it was announced that dedicated servers would be coming to the game in the summer of 2019.

This will surely be great news to players of the game as the game currently relies on peer-to-peer servers which are not really something that’s ideal for many multiplayer games.

“This has been the number one request from the community and we are excited to finally be able to make this announcement,” said Mathieu Côté, Game Director of Dead by Daylight. “We are also happy to announce that our team of programmers has already done a first successful internal test back in November. We still have a long way to go before fully migrating to dedicated servers and will keep you posted on our milestones as we progress.”

The dedicated servers will be rolling out for all platforms including PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The current system makes the killer the host which relies on the four survivors having a good connection, making it a less than ideal situation.

The developers also said they plan on supporting the game for at least the next five years meaning there will be a lot of new killers and survivors coming into the game.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

