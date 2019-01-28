5 Flippy Race Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Surfing along the waves in a high-powered boat is always a blast.

It’s even more of a fun thrill when you perform the very same activity on a mobile device. With Flippy Race, you’ll get to do just that. Ketchapp’s latest mobile experience challenges players to make their way across the finish line, pull off death-defying midair flips, and collect tons of goodies along the way. We know the best methods needed in order to make the most of your time spent with this mobile racer. Pay close attention to the tips we’re about to list. They’ll help you master the fine art of mobile boat racing in no time.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Flippy Race:

Download the Flippy Race APK here.

1. Know When to Hold and Know When to Release

• Your main objective within Flippy Race centers on racing and flipping. Holding your finger down on your screen propels your boat along the water and helps it pull off flashy flip tricks in midair. Whenever you hit a big wave, you can pull off a triple flip at the maximum (the same goes for coming off those big ramps). When you hit a smaller ramp, don’t push it – just land two flips so you don’t wipe out. Those flip tricks bless you with the boost you need to overtake the rest of the pack during a race. You should focus on upgrading your Flip Boost attribute over the Coin Value stat in order to increase your chances of winning a race!

2. Those Special Boats Come With a Special Ability Worth Taking Advantage of

• There’s a huge collection of unlockable boats to take advantage of. The regular boats you can purchase Gems with don’t really offer any benefits other than a different skin. The only boats you need to play with are the special boats, which happens to be the Banana, Magneto, and Ducky. Just play with them for free – you can take one of them into your next race just by watching a quick video advertisement.

• Racing with the Banana boat helps you acquire more Lucky Finds, which are filled with extra Gems. The Magneto Boat is a literal coin magnet, which means you won’t have to worry yourself too much about driving too close to coins during a race. You’re more prone to wiping out when you’re desperate to pick up coins that are close to a barrier when you’re racing with a regular boat. As for the Ducky, it’s one of the best special boats since it never sinks.

3. Don’t Forget to Complete Your Missions

• Flippy Race gifts you with Gems just for completing missions, which are assigned to you on a daily basis. So you should make it a priority of yours to complete all three of those tasks before you log off. The lowest amount of Gems you’ll get rewarded with is 10, while the largest payout is 100.

• You should select one of the special boats for a particular mission – this process will make it way easier to knock out the mission in question. If you’re focused on pulling off a certain number of flips for a mission, go with the Ducky boat. The Ducky can flip as many times as possible in the air and not sink once it lands back on water, which makes this option the best candidate for completing that aforementioned mission.

4. So How Bout Those Gems?

• Gems (unsurprisingly) are Flippy Race’s version of premium currency. You get Gems by collecting Lucky Find boxes during races and by getting them for free from the Offers menu. Gems can only be put towards purchasing new boats. Honestly though, you really won’t need to concern yourself with those additional boats. Like we mentioned before, the special boats are the only ones you really need to play with. It takes a whole lot of Gems to permanently unlock those special boats, so just watch video ads to sample ’em before you have the Gems needed to fully unlock them.

5. Play Online if You Want to Take Advantage of Those Ad Viewing Payoff’s

• If you want to keep playing Flippy Race for free, then you’ll most definitely need to play it online. That way, you can take advantage of the video advertisement option to get everything you need. Watching video ads helps double the amount of coins you win after a race, gifts you with extra Gems, and lets you take one of the special boats for a swim during a single race.

