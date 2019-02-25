How to Mute Players in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is the latest battle royale title to take the gaming world by storm. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends currently only offers a single mode that revolves around teams of three battling it out. Because of this, there’s a chance that you’ll be paired with a teammate you find annoying or disrespectful. Thankfully, Apex Legends allows players to mute both their voice chat and their pings.

In order to mute a teammate, open up your inventory and scroll over to the Squad menu. From here you just have to hit the mute button under each of your squadmates banners. If you want to mute their pings, then select the middle icon to disable your ability to see anything they mark. We recommend only doing this as a last resort since the ping system is incredibly important and convey vital information.

Once you have someone muted they will be unable to interact with you outside of simply playing. Given how popular Apex Legends is, we suspect that this feature will end being used a lot in the coming months. Since this is a squad game, we suggest just trying to work together instead of fighting. Everyone is still learning how to really play this title and being toxic won’t solve anything.

See Also