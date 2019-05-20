Streamer & Esports Pro Tfue Sues FaZe Clan Over Contract

One of the most popular and well-known streamers/pro players is suing the gaming organization FaZe Clan over his restrictive contract. First covered by the Hollywood Reporter, Turner Tenny – better known as Tfue – accuses the company of restricting his ability to work in California along with taking up to 80% of his earning. Freedman + Taitelman is the law firm representing Tfue after Tenny attempted to end his contract with FaZe Clan, only to have the organization decline his termination.

For the unfamiliar, Tfue is a wildly popular pro player and streamer who quickly made a name for himself during the rise of the battle royale genre. Most known for playing Fortnite, Tfue currently boasts over 10 million Youtube subscribers, 6 million Followers on Twitch, and 1.62 million followers on Twitter. Alongside Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Tfue is one of the most recognizable streamers in the Fortnite community.

In the lawsuit, attorney Bryan Freedman explains that are almost no regulations in esports. Stating that “There are no real organizations such as unions or guilds. to help protect the content creators/streamers…” The lawsuit goes on to explain that ” Most of these content creator/streamers are also very young, and are often unsophisticated, unseasoned, and trusting.” It’s then explained that Tfue was pressured into living in one of their homes in the Hollywood Hills where he was given alcohol before turning 21 and illegally gambled.

Tenney v Faze Clan by on Scribd

On March 15, this Talent Agency Act violation claim was given to California’s Labor Commissioner, which also claims that FaZe Clan signed an 11-year old player who was encouraged to lie about his age. Additionally, Tfue suffered a permanent injury to his arm that left some disfigurement while shooting a video for FaZe Clan.

But the real issue with FaZe Clan revolves around their monetary and employment control of Tenny. Given how popular Tfue is, he currently only makes 20% of all branded videos put on Youtube, Twitch, or other social media accounts. Given how popular Tfue is, this is a considerable sum that he is missing out on. Tfue also only makes 50% of the revenue earned from making in-person appearances.

As pointed out by esports consultant Rod Breslau, Tfue does keep his entire earnings from esports competitions. There’s also a very good chance that he keeps all of the money gained from his Twitch subscribers and any ad revenue.

it is important to note though that the 80% number is ONLY for branded video/streaming deals. tfue admittedly keeps 100% of his prize winnings without faze taking a cut, and presumably all the revenue from streaming (subs) and videos (ads) without faze taking a cut either — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 20, 2019

The “Gamer Agreement” that Tenny signed with FaZe Clan is described as “conspicuously anti-competitive.” This agreement denies Tenny the ability to explore “deals presented by others.” FaZe Clan is also being accused of retaining payments from sponsorships without giving any of the money to Tfue. This is in contrast to what the Gamer Agreement allegedly states which requires FaZe Clans to give Tenny that money.

Currently, Tfue is seeking for the Gamer Agreement to be terminated, punitive damages, and payment for his services. The lawsuit goes on with Tenny requesting “restitutionary relief” from FaZe Clans “unfair and unlawful business practices.” At the time of writing this, FaZe Clan has not responded to Tfue’s allegations or the lawsuit and Tenny has not made a public statement.