5 Best Raspberry Pi Arcade Kits for Sale Right Now (2019)

The Raspberry Pi is a great little device that’s not only perfect for retro gaming, it’s also incredibly cheap. If you’re after the best Raspberry Pi arcade kits for sale, you’ve come to the right place.
Even though you’ll need to buy more than just the Raspberry Pi to get a true retro station up and running, the extras aren’t going to leave you strapped for cash either.
But before you purchase anything, it’s worth getting a rough idea of how it all works. In terms of what’s what, there’s only really two things you need to know about: Emulators and ROMs.
Emulators are programs that play the original hardware operating system. ROMs, on the other hand, are direct rips of a game from their original form.
If you’re new to all this definitely Google the legalities of emulators and ROMs before anything.
If you’re after a one-stop shop filled with every important emulator, you’re best going with the mighty RetroPie. If you’re unsure of how to whack the software onto the Raspberry Pi, there are a few decent guides out there that are well worth a quick read.
With all that out of the way, let’s jump right into the list.
1. Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) Ultimate KitPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's a TV console and a tablet
- That keyboard will come in useful
- Massive HDMI cable
- Not everyone wants the tabet option for some reason
- Doesn't include retro-theme controllers
- Is one of the more expensive options
Here’s an idea for you: Why not both?
The Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Ultimate Kit lets you play retro games on the TV, which is great, but what about when you’re out and about?
That’s where the tablet side of things comes into play.
Included in this kit is a seven-inch touchscreen display and a shell to keep the Pi in.
It’s a great idea. Why limit yourself to the couch when you can also play anywhere?
Also included in this set is a 32GB SD card, two-piece heatsink set, six-foot HDMI cable, power charger, and the NeeGo keyboard.
Although this set doesn’t include retro controllers, you can always buy them in a bundle separately.
If you’re looking to create one of the best raspberry pi arcade kits around, this is it.
2. Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (B Plus) Retro Arcade Gaming Kit with Multi Retro Gaming Controller SetPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insane value
- Leaves you ready to play every major retro system
- Great case
- 32GB is enough for N64-and-below, but PSOne and above will fill it fast
- Not everyone needs every controller
- Isn't Raspberry Pi 4
I’m a little shocked how cheap this Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Retro Arcade Gaming Kit with Multi Retro Gaming Controller Set is.
The set comes with everything the small set does – the Raspberry Pi 3 plus a NES-style case, a 32GB Samsung SD card, HMDI cable, and power lead.
But this monster set also comes with every controller you could possibly need.
It’s got third-party versions of all the major controllers, namely Genesis, PSOne, NES, SNES, and N64.
And you get two of each controller, so if you’ve got kids, they won’t need to worry about being left out.
If you’re looking to play almost every retro platform, this is some insane value.
And if you don’t need two of each controller, there is a version of this set with one of each of the controllers.
Is this the best of the raspberry pi arcade kits? It may just be…
3. V-Kits Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (B Plus) Retro Arcade Gaming Kit with 2 Classic USB GamepadsPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great price
- Has everything you need to get up and running
- Controllers are great for retro games
- Controllers aren't good for N64 titles
- 32GB isn't enough for PSOne and onwards games
- The NES case won't be for everyone
The best thing about the V-Kits Gaming Kit is it’s affordable and it’s got everything you need.
In this pack you get the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, along with two newly-upgraded USB gamepads with a Super Nintendo layout.
Of course, you don’t need two controllers, but hey, two is better than one so let’s roll with it.
You also get a Samsung 32GB micro SD card, which is the perfect size if you’re looking to play retro games.
If you’re thinking of maybe trying to get PSOne games, or other games from that era, you may need a larger card down the line.
But for 16-bit or below stuff, 32GB is hard to fill.
You also get a power supply, HDMI cable, and that absolutely stunning NES-style case.
All in all, this is a great set for those looking to get up and running without needing to order everything separately.
4. V-Kits Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Basic Starter Kit with Aluminum Alloy Pi Cooling CasePrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks great
- Comes with cooling paste
- Very affordable
- If you want a retro-themed shell, this ain't it
- Doesn't come with any controllers
- The idea of putting paste on a motherboard is terrifying
Maybe you don’t want a retro-themed shell. Maybe you want something sleek that goes with your cable box. Or maybe you want to save money.
If all of that sounds like you, go with the V-Kits Raspberry Pi 3 Basic Starter Kit with Aluminum Alloy Pi Cooling Case.
As you can guess from the title, this set comes packed with the Raspberry Pi 3 model.
But what it also comes with is a breathtaking black self-cooling aluminum case.
This is a much more stylish option if you don’t want something that looks like a plastic toy in your TV cabinet.
Sure, nostalgia is great and all, but this thing won’t look out of place when it’s not in use.
5. Rasptendo SNES Classic Inspired Raspberry Pi 3 B/B Plus CasePrice: $52.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great SNES-style shell
- Includes Raspberry Pi 3
- That shell, though!
- No controllers
- No HMDI cable
- No power cable
The Rasptendo SNES Classic is just pure nostalgia-fueled joy.
What’s best about this shell is the power and reset buttons are actually functional.
Of course, this is a pretty basic set. You get the lovely shell, the Raspberry Pi 3, and that’s about it.
There’s no memory card, power cable, or HDMI – factors that are sure to boost the cost slightly.
That said, you can always buy the awesome shell separately and pair it with one of the more robust offerings elsewhere on this list.
The choice is yours.
