5 Best Raspberry Pi Arcade Kits for Sale Right Now (2019)

The Raspberry Pi is a great little device that’s not only perfect for retro gaming, it’s also incredibly cheap. If you’re after the best Raspberry Pi arcade kits for sale, you’ve come to the right place.

Even though you’ll need to buy more than just the Raspberry Pi to get a true retro station up and running, the extras aren’t going to leave you strapped for cash either.

But before you purchase anything, it’s worth getting a rough idea of how it all works. In terms of what’s what, there’s only really two things you need to know about: Emulators and ROMs.

Emulators are programs that play the original hardware operating system. ROMs, on the other hand, are direct rips of a game from their original form.

If you’re new to all this definitely Google the legalities of emulators and ROMs before anything.

If you’re after a one-stop shop filled with every important emulator, you’re best going with the mighty RetroPie. If you’re unsure of how to whack the software onto the Raspberry Pi, there are a few decent guides out there that are well worth a quick read.

With all that out of the way, let’s jump right into the list.