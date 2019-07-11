Fortnite Servers Status: Is Fortnite Still Down?

Fortnite is still experiencing issues with matchmaking, according to Epic Games.

The Epic Games website currently says that matchmaking is experiencing problems, and that they’re working to fix them. You should check there for the latest updates.

We will update the article with any reports on how the fixes are going.

About an hour ago, the developer tweeted that they were aware of an issue causing players to wait in a queue for a long time.

Reports of Fortnite being down peaked at 3,112 reports at downdetector.com. However, those reports seem to be slowing down. According to the live outage map, the reports seem to be coming mostly from Europe and especially around London, Paris and Berlin. The two most affected areas in North America appear to be New York and Montreal.

Epic Games resolved a problem causing errors and preventing some people from logging into Battle Royale on July 10.

