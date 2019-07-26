How to Get the Prismatic Inferno Emblem in Destiny 2

There are a lot of emblems in Destiny 2, but one of the rarest is the Prismatic Inferno. Revealed via a blog post on Bungie’s website, this emblem was meant to commemorate the “Laser Tag” week. Tied to the Prometheus Lens Exotic weapon, Bungie is honoring those who played in the Crucible when the gun dominated the PvP meta.

In order to unlock the Prismatic Inferno emblem, you will need to have played any Crucible mode between 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET December 8 and 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET December 12, 2017. If you did not play Crucible during this time period then you are ineligible for this emblem. For those wondering if they will earn the emblem, you can check this handy Destiny 2 heatmap that shows what days you played along with the activities.

However, if you were like me and avoided Crucible like the plague you will not be rewarded the emblem. This is for those brave enough to venture into PvP when the Prometheus Lens was capable of melting a Guardian in seconds. Additionally, there will be a similar emblem honoring the Lord of the Wolves dominance during this month’s Iron Banner.

Both of these emblems should be available next week when the Solstice of Heroes 2019 event begins.

