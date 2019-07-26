Turtle Beach Recon Spark Wired Gaming Headset Review

Specs

• Audio Connection: 3.5mm (PS4/PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile), 3.5mm or Pink/Green PC Slitter Cable included (PC)

• Speaker Frequency Response: 100Hz – 10kHz

• Speaker Size: 40mm with Neodymium magnets

• Microphone: Fixed Omni-Directional Flip-to-Mute Microphone

• Headband Material: Synthetic Leather with Foam Cushioning

• Ear Cushion: Over Ear, Synthetic Leather with Foam Cushioning

Turtle Beach’s brand is synonymous with top-notch quality. The gaming headset company has a line of luxury models that may be too expensive for some, but investing in any of them is worth the extra moolah. In order to appeal to gamers who want to obtain something on the cheaper side of the spectrum, Turtle Beach has produced a much more affordable headset line. The “Recon” series (sold here) offers up a varied collection of wired headsets priced under $100. The latest addition to the burgeoning gaming accessory line is the brand new Turtle Beach Recon Spark. Like the rest of Turtle Beach’s Recon headsets, the Recon Spark is a worthwhile purchase for console, PC, and mobile gamers alike.

First off, the Turtle Beach Recon Spark is a definite eye-catcher thanks to its cool color scheme. The white and lavender colorway is quite attractive and helps it stand apart from the darker models from its headset contemporaries. When it comes to comfortability, the Recon Spark’s ear cushions feel great after hours-long gaming sessions. The foam cushioning does a great job of comfortably cupping your ears and blocking out any ambient noise. The in-game sound quality is top-notch too, which is pretty surprising considering the cheap pricing for this headset. It may not be on par with a $200-plus Turtle Beach headset model, but it’s good enough to stay in your regular headset rotation for years to come.

The microphone also does its job admirably – coming through clear to your teammates with loud and intense commentary is a regular occurrence. The fact that Recon Spark is compatible with so many gaming platforms is a definite plus – you could theoretically utilize this headset across all your consoles without any major adjustments made to each one. The only issue that arises when it comes to switching consoles pertains to the Switch. The decent length for the headset cable is fine when you’re using your Switch in Handheld Mode, but it presents problems in TV Mode. You’ll be forced to sit as close as possible to the TV since the headset can’t be connected to the Switch Pro Controller (Nintendo’s wireless controller still doesn’t have a plug-in for wired controllers). Hooking the Recon Spark up to your Switch in TV Mode just isn’t an option worth doing on the regular.

Pros:

The ear cushions feel super comfortable

The sound quality coming through the headset is quite clear; the same can be said about the microphone performance

The white and lavender is pretty cool

Cons:

Using this headset while playing your Switch in TV mode is not the way to go

Rating: 4.0 out of 5.0

