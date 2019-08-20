Battlefront 2 Confirms New Clones, Episode IX & More

The developers at DICE have been teasing a new Community Transmission all month long for Star Wars Battlefront 2 and it has finally been delivered.

Near the end of 2018 and for most of 2019, we have been receiving Clone Wars-themed updates such as new heroes Obi-Wan, Anakin, Count Dooku and General Grievous, plus the new game mode Capital Supremacy and Geonosis.

Felucia, another Clone Wars-era map, has already been confirmed for the game so it was expected we would receive more information about when it will be ready for the players to experience. It can now be confirmed that Felucia is coming in September.

Clone Commandos, another big request from the community, are on the way. You might recognize them from the Episode 3 tie-in game Star Wars Republic Commando.

Finally, B1 droids are getting new appearances to catch up to the abundance of outfits the Clone Troopers now have.

A four-player online co-op mode is on the way in September that will take place across all five Clone Wars planets. The AI you see in Capital Supremacy will be expanded upon and fill out the mode.

The community is oftentimes starved for content, the subreddit especially, but it’s safe to say this CT delivered in a huge way and gave players an excellent future to look forward to in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

With Star Wars Episode IX fast approaching, many fans speculated that we could be getting some Sequel Trilogy content in the pipeline to coincide with the release of a new movie. It would be a great thing to capitalize on as hype for the new movie grows.

Last but not least, Rise of Skywalker content has been confirmed but the team didn’t go into detail about what to expect there since the movie isn’t even out yet and they want to avoid spoilers.

You can read the full community transmission right here.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.