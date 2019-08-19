Little Nightmares 2 Announced at Gamescon 2019

The sequel to one of the most loved, unique horror games in recent memory is getting a sequel. Announced at Gamescon, Little Nightmare 2 was revealed and it’s including bringing a new character. A direct follow up to the first title, Little Nightmares 2 is once again developed by Tarsier Studios. Set to release in 2020, this title boasts a ton of new enemies, environments, and even combat mechanics.

After the reveal trailer, we learned that players can use kitchen items to fight off enemies. However, it will still feature the superb platforming and exploration the original game is known for. Combat appears to not be driving the gameplay, but only serve as another tool for the small children to deal with the grotesque nightmares.

Players will also get to use a new character who has a bag over his head. There were also brief glimpses at some new environments including a forest and a school. Given how the first game ended, we are quite curious how the sequel will further the plot. While no release date was given, we do know that Little Nightmares 2 will be on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

See Also