NBA 2K20 Demo Release Time: Here’s When You Can Download

To help guide us into the launch of NBA 2K20, a demo is being dropped that will give players an early look at the game and a good idea of what to expect.

2K says this doesn’t replace the usual Prelude, but with that nowhere in sight, it’s looking like the demo is currently your best bet to checking out 2K early.

The demo will let players get an early start on their MyPlayer which will then be able to carry into the full release. This demo is available on PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch, meaning PC players are left out in the cold for this one.

When Can You Download NBA 2K20 Demo?

According to Ronnie 2K, the demo will go live around the world ar 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PST on August 21, which means everyone will get to start at the same time. You will not need to pre-order anything as the demo is free of charge.

Keep in mind this is just a demo so if you’re expecting to try out every single thing 2K20 has to offer you’ll be out of luck. Instead, this will be a good opportunity to check out some of the major gameplay changes that have been made from 2K19.

Who’s hyped for tomorrow? The #NBA2K20 demo launches in exactly 24 hours @ 8 AM PST worldwide. Download it to try the new MyPLAYER builder so you get the leg up on figuring out your build(s) for the year. See you tomorrow! Drop me a follow: https://t.co/oaa7mVAxuW RT pic.twitter.com/O0JZ6TNvX8 — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2019

Most importantly, it’s a way to test out your various MyPlayer builds so you know exactly what you like heading into the full release and so you don’t waste any time building one once the game launches.

Yes, you’ll be able to start fresh in the full game but doing that would pretty much waste the purpose of this demo, so make sure you know exactly what build you’re going for beforehand.

Everyone knows if you don’t immediately get to grinding in the MyPlayer mode you’ll be left behind in a flash.

NBA 2K20 launches September 6 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

