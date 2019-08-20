NBA 2K Head on 2K20’s MyCareer: “Best Story to Date”

The bread and butter of the NBA 2K franchise is its MyPlayer mode where you create a character, take him to the Park, and strut your skills.

That hasn’t changed NBA 2K20, and in fact, it sounds like the bar has been raised higher than ever before. Developers say things like that every year in an effort to build up hype but it’s clear this year has the potential to be great.

2K has so much faith in this year’s iteration of MyCareer that Ronnie 2K himself said it’s the best one to date.

“Thanks (LeBron James), (Maverick Carter), & entire SpringHill team in helping us bring the best MyCAREER story to date,” he tweeted. Some of the best minds and storytellers in the basketball business. That’s what allowed us to take NBA 2K20 to The Next.”

Thanks @kingjames, @mavcarter & entire SpringHill team in helping us bring the best MyCAREER story to date. Some of the best minds and storytellers in the basketball business. That’s what allowed us to take #NBA2K20 to The Next!https://t.co/MqtJL5xiKP pic.twitter.com/PmPC0u06kV — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) August 19, 2019

NBA 2K20’s career mode features a star-studded voice cast featuring the likes of LeBron James himself, Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson and many more.

The mode usually gets a big name or two involved, such as when Spike Lee helped create 2K16’s story, but this is arguably the most talented we’ve seen the cast.

A new MyCareer trailer dropped during Microsoft’s show at Gamescom 2019 and gave players a look inside what to expect from this year’s iteration.

There’s a lot to look forward to and you can watch the trailer in its entirety below.

On top of the career mode, 2K20 is also featuring a completely revamped MyGM mode. This mode has sort of been sleepwalking over the past few installments but 2K has overhauled it and left fans with a lot to look forward to.

You can read our in-depth coverage of it here but the main takeaway is there will be a whole lot more to do and accomplish in the mode when compared to previous years.

NBA 2K20 releases September 6 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

