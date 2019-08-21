Can You Play MyCareer in NBA 2K20 Demo?

It’s the unofficial 2K day as the demo for NBA 2K20 has officially arrived and while it’s not quite on the same level of the Prelude, it’s still something.

Players are able to mess around with their MyPlayer and create up to six different builds in an effort to see what they like and don’t like about this year’s iteration of NBA 2K.

There are a lot of badges and archetypes to choose from so it’s important to nail down your desired build, ideally before the official launch of the game.

Once you finish building your player and play your first game, Warriors vs. Raptors in a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals, then what?

Can You Play MyCareer ?

The demo shows the MyCareer mode but it’s actually just a tease as you can’t actually go over to select it. Despite it being right there, you can’t do anything with it which makes it seem like a head-scratching decision to include.

Of course, 2K could decide to enable it randomly, or they could be saving it for the release of the Prelude, if that’s coming at all.

Instead, all you’ll be able to do in the demo is build up your different players and play the same game over and over again with Rookie difficulty.

On the bright side, we’re not all that far away from the official launch of NBA 2K20 so if you’re wanting to do more with the game, there’s not much longer to wait.

Ronnie 2K says 2K20’s MyCareer mode has the best story that has ever graced the series, which is big talk from a series that has included a story by Spike Lee himself.

Players will be able to dive into everything MyCareer has to offer when NBA 2K20 releases on September 6 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

