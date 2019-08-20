Ninja: Get Good is a Helpful Book For Aspiring Streamers

Twitch turned Mixer superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins‘ new book, Ninja: Get Good, is out now and it gives readers a deep dive into what makes a successful streamer along with also being good at video games.

At first glance, it might seem like a simple cash grab disguised as a Christmas gift for young Fortnite fans, but it’s surprisingly a whole lot deeper than that.

Author’s Note: A copy of this book was provided by Penguin Random House.

The book touches upon how important your gaming peripherals like a good mouse, keyboard, monitor, etc. are to your gaming experience. While this might be common knowledge to enthusiasts, that’s not who this book is aimed at.

There are also simple tips in how to stand out on Twitch and other streaming platforms, and like I said earlier, it’s surprising how helpful all of this really is.

Ninja explains that you have to do something to help you stand out among a sea of other streamers since more people are broadcasting that ever. That could mean you’re excellent at a game or you’re just more entertaining than others.

They are good tips for those trying to break into the streaming world and who better to learn from than the most famous streamer in the world?

On top of tips, Ninja also shares some personal anecdotes and talks about how nervous he was before his first MLG championship back in 2012 during his Halo days. Personal touches like this help you get to know Ninja on a more personal level and help his tips and advice feel more sincere.

Yeah, he makes several mentions of Red Bull, one of his sponsors, but between what seems to be blatant self-promotion, there’s a helpful foundation. It doesn’t reinvent the real but there’s some real, genuine advice to be found here.

All in all, it would make a good gift for children but even if you’re not a child and are interested in breaking into the streaming world or getting better (or good) at games, Ninja: Get Good would be worth a pickup.

