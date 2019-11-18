VideoVideo related to street fighter v: gill, champion edition & v-skill 2 reveal trailer 2019-11-17T21:42:00-05:00

The Capcom Pro Tour 2019 Regional Finals for the North America region recently came to a close after some entertaining sets were valiantly played.

Afterward, Street Fighter V executive producer Yoshinori Ono stepped out on stage to announce a new slate of content coming to Capcom’s premier fighting game. The first reveal trailer we got for incoming DLC revealed the roster addition of Street Fighter III’s big boss, Gill. The elemental fire and ice warrior retains a lot of his signature moves from his 2D past and also acquires a few new moves along the way. Gill’s first V-Skill is “Divine Comet,” a projectile special that results in an icy spike coming down from the air and freezing an opponent if it connects. His second V-Skill gifts him with “Blocking,” a counter-mechanic that’s clearly a callback to Street Fighter III’s parry special.

As for his V-Trigger’s, Gill’s first option comes in the form of a maneuver called “Primal Fire.” This special move gives Gill access to a fiery arrow projectile that shoots downward at an angle and bounces an opponent back into the air. Gill’s second V-Trigger is called “Ice of Doom,” which gives Gill’s ice-based moves even more power. His upward ice kick becomes more lethal, his rising elbow adopts a stronger frozen status effect and he can send out a column of ice through his hands and feet. And finally, Gill’s Critical Art is reminiscent of his super move from his Street Fighter III days. Gill is set to arrive sometime in December 2019.

Gill’s arrival to Street Fighter V wasn’t the only big reveal Ono brought with him. The last piece of info he gave to viewers was a trailer for the next game update in the form of Champion Edition. Set to arrive on February 14, 2020, this new SFV update brings with it all the content featured in the original and Arcade Edition variations of the game. The biggest additions coming with Champion Edition are secondary V-Skills for every character and a major balance update.

