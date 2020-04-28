Rey Skywalker Arrives in Battlefront 2 Scarif Update

The first new map in several months is set to arrive in Star Wars Battlefront 2 on April 29 with the addition of Scarif.

This map, which was first introduced in Rogue One, appeared as DLC in the 2015 Battlefront title but will be arriving for free in the sequel.

It has been a long wait for this map as the rebellion era hasn’t received a whole lot of love since the game initially launched back in 2017.

This is a very large update as it’ll be coming with a lot more than just the new map. Three new skins are being introduced with the update, including two from The Rise of Skywalker.

The two from the film will be Rey Skywalker and Palpatine’s Sith Eternal form. The Rey skin will be her look from the end of the film where she buried her own lightsaber alongside Leia’s. She then debuted her own yellow lightsaber, which she’ll be sporting with this skin, while also adopting the Skywalker surname.

As for Palpatine, he has a new set of red robes he can wear while running around and dominating the battlefield.

Incoming Transmission! The Battle on Scarif Update arrives tomorrow. 🌍Scarif (Co-Op, Supremacy, IA, HvV, HS)

🌌Age of Rebellion Supremacy & IA

🎮Instant Action Missions

🌇Crait HvV

👔Shoretrooper & Pathfinder

👑Appearances (Maul, Rey, Palpatine, Kylo)https://t.co/KlcKZnNWHQ pic.twitter.com/C6gy1dG0ek — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) April 28, 2020

Darth Maul has finally received a new skin of his own, based on his look from Rebels, and it’ll feature his robotic legs he got from Clone Wars as well as his new lightsaber. He’ll definitely be a scary sight to see running around the battlefield.

Of course, the main draw of the update will be Scarif, but it’s nice to see the devs show attention in some other areas. This community transmission comes on the heels of the next Battlefield 5 update being its last, which is not the case for Battlefront 2.

With this being the only Star Wars shooter out there, it’s important to see EA and DICE supporting it, and the fans seem to be rewarding their efforts.

After a disastrous launch, Battlefront 2 has turned it around in a big way and now is the absolute best time to be a player.

For a full look at everything coming in tomorrow’s update, take a look a the community transmission in its entirety here.