Travis Scott Previews “The Scotts” During Fortnite Show

The first of the Fortnite Travis Scott concerts has wrapped up, but there will still be plenty of opportunities for fans to catch it on a rerun.

Reception following the event was largely positive, but how many fans knew he actually debuted a new song during it? That’s right, the Houston rapper provided a snippet of his new song with Kid Cudi.

The track, titled “The Scotts,” played during the middle of the event as players were being shot through space. It was just a tiny sample, but the entire thing will more than likely be available quite soon.

On top of the new release, he played familiar hits such as Sicko Mode and Highest in the Room, while having the world transform around players. The show started off with a giant virtual version of him stomping around Sweaty Sands, which was definitely quite a sight to see.

There was even a part that featured players swimming underwater, which would certainly explain this leak from a few days ago. It remains to be seen if Epic Games will implement this into other game modes, but it’d be a shame to see it go to waste.

If you missed the song on the first go around, this Travis Scott superfan captured the moment for you to relive, or listen to for the first time if you missed it.

If you want to analyze the lyrics in-depth, the song’s Genius page is already up and you can take a look at what we heard in the snippet. Once the song officially releases, we expect it to be updated with the full lyrics shortly.

Kid Cudi posted the cover art for the song on Twitter directly following its debut in Fortnite.

With so many people tuning into the Fortnite show, it’s possible many will ride the high following that event and listen to this song in full as soon as it’s made available.

Many fans believe the song will release on the various streaming services such as Spotify at 11 p.m. ET, but there has been nothing confirmed as of yet.

This song will be the fourth time Kid Cudi and Travis Scott have teamed up on a song, and this one has a chance to be their best collaboration yet.

The Scotts will be Travis Scott’s first release of 2020, so he’s looking to go into the new year with a bang.

He still has four more showings of this concert, so he’ll likely be making the rounds and promoting the new track where he can. During the first showing of the event, he was live on Twitch watching along with everybody, while also giving out some codes for his skin.

If you want to purchase The Scotts, you are able to do so on Travis Scott’s website where you can get it on cassette, vinyl, or digital.

The next showing is at 10 a.m. ET on April 24, so if you’re interested in checking out the encore, that is when you’ll be able to do so.