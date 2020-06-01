NBA 2K20: How to Download Every Draft Class (2000-2020)

The creative and hardworking NBA 2K custom roster and draft class community strikes again with more amazing companion content.

A user named ClutchOz has gone through the trouble and effort of recreating every draft class this century. Yes, that means every rookie class from 2000 up to the one we’re expecting to see some time this summer.

Here are some of the details.

This Creation is PS4 Only

Finally, there is a great custom creation for the NBA 2K community that isn’t exclusive to the PC. Oftentimes, the best content comes from that platform. Unfortunately, ClutchOz’s draft classes are PlayStation 4 exclusives.

That means Xbox One users won’t be able to get these rookie classes either. However, it’s possible someone on the Xbox side may choose to duplicate ClutchOx’s work on that platform.

Things like that have been done in the past when a user creates something compelling for one console. It would be great if 2K allowed cross-platform content saves–let alone play between the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

How to Download the Rookie Classes

Downloading the rosters isn’t too complicated. You can grab them all at once and store them on your PS4’s hard drive, or download them as needed during the offseason of your MyLeague or MyGM.

In any case, the instructions for downloading can be seen in the video below:

NBA 2K20: NBA Draft Class 2003PSN-Normg0d24 2003 Draft 2020-05-18T01:56:50Z

However, here is a breakdown of the process. When you start a MyLeague and move through the initial setup prompts, you will be asked if you want to download a user-created draft class, have the CPU generate a fictional one, or create one from scratch.

You’re going to want to select the first option, which should be on the far right. Once you’ve done that, it’s easier to find the draft class you’re looking for if you search by online ID. ClutchOz has the draft classes listed under four different IDs.

Here is a breakdown (h/t 2KRosters.com)

Online ID: XvClutchOz (Draft Classes 2008,2009,2010,2011,2012)

Online ID: XvClutch0z23 (Draft Classes 2013,2014,2015,2016,2017)

Online ID: XvClutch0z24 (Draft Classes 2018-2019, 2005,2006,2007)

Online ID: Normg0d24 (Draft Classes 2000,2001,2002,2003,2004)

Created Players and Realistic Ratings

Obviously, not every player who was a part of the draft classes for these years is included in NBA 2K20. ClutchOz has created these players to ensure authenticity.

Here is a look at Mike Miller and Stromile Swift from the 200 Draft Class:

The highest-rated player in the 200 draft is Kenyon Martin, who went No. 1 to the New Jersey Nets, but the ratings for the players are more in line with how well they turned out.

For example, Michael Redd, who was a second-round pick, is tied for the second-highest-rated player in the 2000 draft with Jamal Crawford.

This will result in some interesting re-draft concepts. There are several other projects gamers may try with these draft classes. If you wanted to drop the historic 2003 draft class into the upcoming season, you could relive LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh’s careers from the start.

There’s almost no end to the possibilities.