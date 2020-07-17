Fortnite Launch Pads & Decoy Grenades Create Deadly Combos

There are a lot of ways for you to get the advantage over your opponent, but not many players are totally aware of how powerful the Decoy Grenades can actually be in Fortnite.

These grenades are oftentimes looked at as something that doesn’t have a whole lot of use and many players will pick them up and use them right away or just leave them alone in a stack on the ground.

We’ve already seen that three of them could be used to help players phase through walls, but this latest tip is actually a bit easier to pull off and has some more practical use.

All this requires is the Launch Pad and just a single Decoy Grenade. You probably see where this is going, but here’s how it works.

Launch Pad + Decoy Grenade = Profit

FaZe Martoz, in a clip posted to Reddit by lyouzz, showed that you can bait your opponent quite badly with a well-timed Decoy Grenade into a Launch Pad.

We imagine not many players even knew this was possible, and if you were one of these people, then just take a look from both players’ perspective and see how deadly it can really be.

The idea is to send your decoy into the pad which will then launch it high up, causing another player to begin taking shots at it and hopefully doing so with no protection of their own.

Not everyone will be completely unprotected on a rooftop, but if they are, you see how you can make quick work of them in this clip.

Decoy Grenades Aren’t Bad

Maybe this will start to change your mind about the Decoy Grenades because you can see they have some actual uses in Fortnite.

As with a lot of items in the game, it just takes some practicing and experimenting to see what situations they will be best in.

In this case, it’s the places you wouldn’t necessarily have thought about where the Decoy Grenade really shines.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

