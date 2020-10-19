New Fortnite Pickaxe Puts You At Competitive Disadvantage

In a game like Fortnite, it’s important to get every edge you can get over your enemy, so you’ll want avoid cosmetics that give you a noticeable disadvantage.

At the beginning of the season when players unlocked Thor from the Battle Pass, it didn’t take long to notice the Mjolnir harvesting tool was equipped a tad slower than the rest of the pickaxes in the game.

Of course, this won’t really matter for many of the players in the game, but if you’re somebody who wants to improve in the competitive scene, this will actually make a difference.

As it turns out, there’s now a second pickaxe released this season that now has the same issue.

Forsaken Strike Has the Same Problem

If you’re somebody who is in the market for some new skins and want to pick up the new Grimoire outfit and her pickaxe, then you might be in for a rude awakening.

The Forsaken Strike pickaxe, which goes for 800 V-Bucks in the item shop, has a slower equip time, and if you’re trying to take somebody’s wall then it might not work as well as you’d want it to.

You can see this issue in action in the video posted by Reddit user RokuMogura. It’s only a small delay, but that could definitely be the difference between life and death in Fortnite.

Epic Responds

Thankfully, an Epic Games employee responded to the video and said the team is looking into it.

It’s likely they’ll have the animation take just as long as a regular pickaxe, but it’s not clear how they’ll do that.

You can tell that they put a lot of work into making this animation look cool, so speeding it up might make it look a bit strange and the team will likely want to avoid that happening.

At the end of the day, if you don’t mind the longer equip time, then the pickaxe will likely not be causing any problems for you.

