How to Unlock Wolverine Logan Variant in Fortnite

Epic Games decided to go all out with Wolverine in Fortnite Season 4 as he has not one, not two, but three different styles to choose from if you decide to rock his outfit in the game.

After several weeks of challenges, players are now able to get their hands on perhaps the most famous member of the X-Men. The style that’ll be unlocked by default upon is his iconic yellow and blue style, popularized by the ’90s animated show.

Following that, you’ll be able to get his original brown style that he’s often depicted in, which can be unlocked by completing 10 challenges in total from Week 5 or 6.

Finally, there’s one last style for you to get and it’s the Logan variant.

How to Get Logan Style

To get his final style, you’ll have to finish 60 weekly challenges over the course of the entire season, which will definitely be very time consuming if you’re somebody who just plays the game casually.

Of course, you’ll first need to make sure you unlock his first style, which can be done by hunting Wolverine down in the Weeping Woods. This is easily the most powerful NPC we’ve seen in Fortnite so far as he packs a powerful punch and has tons of hit points at his disposal.

Keep in mind that unlocking these styles aren’t necessary, but if you want a Wolverine trekking across the map wearing a tank top, then this is what you’ll have to do.

We’re Done With Wolverine

After much of the season revolving around Wolverine, we are now done with him going forward. This means there will no longer be any challenges to complete and there won’t be any more skins to unlock.

Of course, his Mythic claws are still among the best items in the game, so you can still find him skulking around Weeping Woods at the start of a game if you want to have those in your inventory.

Just remember, you’ll need to have a decked out array of weapons because he won’t go down without a fight.

READ NEXT: New Fortnite “Cosmos” Jetpack Leak Could Tie Into Fortnitemares