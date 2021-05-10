How to Get Beast Boy Skin For Free in Fortnite

Another member of the Teen Titans is coming to Fortnite to join Raven, and unlike Raven, players will be able to get him for free.
Raven is locked away in the Battle Pass where Beast Boy will enter the game through the Item Shop. Depending on how skilled you are at Fortnite, you might have a chance to get this shapeshifting character free of charge.
The way to do this will be entering a Duos tournament on May 12. The official name is the Teen Titans Cup and it’ll work in the same way as tourneys like this in the past have.
You and your partner have a 3-hour window to play up to 10 matches with the highest scoring players coming away with the bundle for free. Here’s everything you’ll need to know.
Teen Titans Cup Format
Shapeshifter and self-proclaimed "cutest" of the Teen Titans, @DCComics Beast Boy is coming to the Island 🦍
Learn about his Set and the Teen Titans Cup where you can earn his Outfit and exclusive Beast Boy & Raven rewards created by @_gabrielpicolo!
Unlike many of the tournaments this season that required players to be in the Champion’s League in Arena, nothing of the sort is needed for this format.
Like several tournaments, placements will be the most important thing here. Victory Royales will reward you with a whopping 42 points while eliminations are just worth one point a piece.
Here’s the full breakdown of the format:
- Victory Royale: 42 Points
- 2nd: 36 Points
- 3rd: 32 Points
- 4th: 30 Points
- 5th: 29 Points
- 6th: 28 Points
- 7th: 27 Points
- 8th: 26 Points
- 9th: 25 Points
- 10th: 24 Points
- 11th: 23 Points
- 12th: 22 Points
- 13th: 21 Points
- 14th: 20 Points
- 15th: 19 Points
- 16th: 18 Points
- 17th: 17 Points
- 18th: 16 Points
- 19th: 15 Points
- 20th: 14 Points
- 21st: 13 Points
- 22nd: 12 Points
- 23rd: 11 Points
- 24th: 10 Points
- 25th-29th: 9 Points
- 30th-34th: 6 Points
- 35th-39th: 3 Points
- 40th-44th: 2 Points
- 45th-50th: 1 Point
- Each Elimination: 1 Point
This doesn’t mean you should just hide a bush the whole game, but staying alive as long as you possibly can will be a very viable strategy in this tournament, even if you don’t win the match.
With 10 games to play total, chances are that you won’t be able to play all of them in the allotted time, so keep that in mind as well.
Now, let’s take a look at who will be getting the bundle for free.
Prize Payout
Not everybody who plays in the tournament will unlock the skin for free, but they will get the Beast Boy & Raven Spray just by playing and eight points will unlock the loading screen.
Of course, the bundle is what most players will be after, so here’s where you’ll have to place in your specific region to get it:
Europe
1st – 2,625th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen
NA East
1st – 1,375th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen
NA West
1st – 750th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen
Brazil
1st – 750th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen
Asia
1st – 250th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen
Oceania
1st – 250th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen
Middle East
1st – 250th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen
Your work will certainly be cut out for you, so make sure you get in there and give it everything you have!
Remember, Beast Boy will join the Item Shop the next day for anybody who missed out on getting him for free.
