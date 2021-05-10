How to Get Beast Boy Skin For Free in Fortnite

Another member of the Teen Titans is coming to Fortnite to join Raven, and unlike Raven, players will be able to get him for free.

Raven is locked away in the Battle Pass where Beast Boy will enter the game through the Item Shop. Depending on how skilled you are at Fortnite, you might have a chance to get this shapeshifting character free of charge.

The way to do this will be entering a Duos tournament on May 12. The official name is the Teen Titans Cup and it’ll work in the same way as tourneys like this in the past have.

You and your partner have a 3-hour window to play up to 10 matches with the highest scoring players coming away with the bundle for free. Here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Teen Titans Cup Format

Shapeshifter and self-proclaimed "cutest" of the Teen Titans, @DCComics Beast Boy is coming to the Island 🦍 Learn about his Set and the Teen Titans Cup where you can earn his Outfit and exclusive Beast Boy & Raven rewards created by @_gabrielpicolo! 🔗: https://t.co/qdSplo89Aa pic.twitter.com/INMl4Ai1It — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 10, 2021

Unlike many of the tournaments this season that required players to be in the Champion’s League in Arena, nothing of the sort is needed for this format.

Like several tournaments, placements will be the most important thing here. Victory Royales will reward you with a whopping 42 points while eliminations are just worth one point a piece.

Here’s the full breakdown of the format:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

This doesn’t mean you should just hide a bush the whole game, but staying alive as long as you possibly can will be a very viable strategy in this tournament, even if you don’t win the match.

With 10 games to play total, chances are that you won’t be able to play all of them in the allotted time, so keep that in mind as well.

Now, let’s take a look at who will be getting the bundle for free.

Prize Payout

Not everybody who plays in the tournament will unlock the skin for free, but they will get the Beast Boy & Raven Spray just by playing and eight points will unlock the loading screen.

Of course, the bundle is what most players will be after, so here’s where you’ll have to place in your specific region to get it:

Europe

1st – 2,625th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen

NA East

1st – 1,375th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen

NA West

1st – 750th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen

Brazil

1st – 750th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen

Asia

1st – 250th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen

Oceania

1st – 250th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen

Middle East

1st – 250th “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “BBRae” Loading Screen

Your work will certainly be cut out for you, so make sure you get in there and give it everything you have!

Remember, Beast Boy will join the Item Shop the next day for anybody who missed out on getting him for free.

