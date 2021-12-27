Mini Fortnite Chapter 3 Event Happens & Nobody Notices

We’re not even a month into Fortnite Chapter 3 and the first major development of the new season has already come and gone.

Last week, we made a point of mentioning that a rocket has come out of one of the seven hatches that are on an island to the east side of the map. We thought that it would eventually lead to a massive launch or something, especially considering we saw a rocket launch back in Chapter 1 that shook things up for the map.

Instead, Epic decided to let the missile launch without much fanfare at all. With none of the other hatches even opened up, it doesn’t seem all that likely that we’ll be seeing another rocket launch soon.

Maybe Next Update?

The first rocket of The Seven has already launched overnight! (via @FN_Assist) pic.twitter.com/s2sK5Ul160 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 26, 2021

As noted by Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the rocket is already gone and it launched the night of Christmas of all times. We’re not entirely sure what the thought process was behind this decision nor do we even know what was going on at all with the rocket in the first place.

At first, it looked like it was going to be a sign of things to come, but with this launch coming and going without any changes happening to the map, it looks like we might’ve jumped the gun.

Then again, Epic doesn’t really do things for no reason, so we might end up seeing this rocket launch mean something, just not in the near future. There will be more updates this season, so we might see a return to this storyline at some point, just not right now.

So, this does leaves wondering just how these rockets will come into play this season. Let’s take some wild guesses.

What Do The Rockets Mean?

I wonder what Epic will replace The Daily Bugle with when the collab is over.. only thing i can think of is this volcano teased in one of the loading screens pic.twitter.com/qMbHyCStCp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 26, 2021

Obviously we can make the observation that there are seven launching spots, so there’s one for each of The Seven.

We know The Foundation has been helping players in their fight against Doctor Slone and the IO, but much of him still remains a mystery. He is going to be a skin that everybody can unlock at some point this season, so we might see his debut play into these rockets.

A rocket obliterating part of the map is nothing new in Fortnite, so it’s possible one of them could end up destroying the Daily Bugle because there’s no way that POI is staying around forever.

An emerging theory is that the volcano back in Chapter 1 could replace the whole area because that’s where it was when it was in Fortnite all those seasons ago.

A volcano would definitely be cool to see again, even if it is a nightmare to fight at. Map changes are always fun, and it looks like Epic does have plans to implement a few in this season, and there’s likely even more that we don’t know about at the moment.

For the time being, we’ll have to wait out the remainder of Winterfest to really see the plans that Epic Games has in store for us.

READ NEXT: How to Warm Yourself at the Yule Log in Fortnite