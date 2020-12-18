How to Get Fortnite Snowmando & Frost Squad Outfits for Free

The Fortnite Operation Snowdown event is here and it’s this season’s Winterfest. In true Winterfest fashion, there’s a lot of free stuff that players can get their hands on.

Of course, the biggest draw of the entire event will be getting two free skins just by completing challenges.

What’s cool about this is there’s no specific challenge you’ll have to get done to unlock these skins, but you will have to do some of them.

The challenges will be released in waves, as is the case with most of Fortnite’s events as to not overwhelm players with everything at once.

This means you won’t be able to get these skins on day one, but you’ll be able to get them pretty soon. Here’s how to get your hands on them.

Free Snowmando and Frost Squad

'Tis the season for free rewards, fan-favorite LTMs and plenty of snow-filled holiday cheer ❄️ Operation Snowdown has arrived! Starting now through Jan 5, 2021, login each day to earn free rewards and play in returning LTMs. More info here: https://t.co/tnwyKH6Euu pic.twitter.com/qikWlQYdCk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2020

In the Operation Snowdown blog post, Epic laid out pretty clearly how you’ll be able to get your hands on both of these skins, as well as a variety of other cosmetics.

By completing nine of these quests, you’ll get the Snowmando outfit, while completing 12 of them will reward you with the Frost Squad skin.

Both of these skins will be available completely free of charge, so all you’ll have to do is get out there and finish the challenges.

When Does the Event End?

According to Epic, Operation Snowdown is expected to wrap up on January 5, which is when we’ll also be seeing the planes leave the game, at least according to the blog post.

There currently isn’t a flying vehicle in the game, at least until this event, so it’ll be nice to have easy rotations back for a while.

Maybe if planes are popular enough, Epic could decide to keep them around for the rest of this season. We’ll just have to hope they aren’t too overpowered, but only time will tell if that’s the case.

For now, enjoy Operation Snowdown and make sure you get all of your challenges done before it ends.

READ NEXT: Where to Visit Different Snowmando Outposts in Fortnite