Fortnite’s Gold Cube Could Be Most Dangerous of Them All

With so many different types of cubes all over the map, it can be tough for Fortnite players to decide which ones are worth watching.

As it turns out, all of them will at the very least be worth taking tabs on in the coming days.

This goes for the blue one we helped in the event to the purple ones that have just start moving around.

Something we haven’t spent a whole lot of time on is the gold cube. This one seems to be all on its own, and the community has referred to it as the “queen” cube. As of right now, the cube hasn’t really done anything, but a new leak has suggested it has more powers than your typical cube.

This does sort of make sense since this is the special golden cube, a color we haven’t seen yet. Perhaps it’s somehow tied to the return of Midas? Just something to think about…

Let’s take a look at what we know about this cube so far.

Gold Cube is Most Dangerous

The Gold Cube (Cube Queen) will float/hover at some point and it will also roll, and then it will fire a beam (maybe to the sky) along with the other purple cubes, no idea why but here are the sounds, the purple cubes use almost the same sounds but they don't float/hover. pic.twitter.com/yUmDK4KG43 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 14, 2021

Thanks to a leak from HYPEX, we learned that this gold cube will eventually start to float or hover over the island on top of rolling like the other cubes.

According to this leak, it, along with the other purple cubes around the island, will shoot a beam up into the air. We don’t yet know what any of this means, but it does sound like the blue cube will be sitting this one out.

Epic has created sounds for this too, as evidenced by the leak, so it does seem like it’s just a matter of time before this happens.

We’re still very, very early into the season, so Epic will likely be holding back on a lot of this. What we do know is that the season started with very little map changes in terms of POI changes, so maybe the developers could mix things up through the power of these cubes.

It’s anybody’s guess at this point, but it does seem clear that the cubes will play a very big role in Season 8 going forward.

Cubes Cubes Cubes

A lot of this takes us back to Chapter 1 where we carefully watched every move made by Kevin the Cube.

Fast forward to Chapter 2, Season 8 and we have so many other cubes to keep our eyes on. It’s an exciting time in Fortnite because it feels like the community is really coming together on all of this.

Lately, the community didn’t really have much to do as a whole, so it’s nice to see a return to form of sorts for the players to all band together and watch the map changes together.

There’s also the voting system for unvaulting weapons that can be found around the map, so it’s another way the community can chip in and collectively make changes for Fortnite.

It’s going to be a long season, so strap in and enjoy the ride!

