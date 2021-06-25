Thanos “Snaps” Away Half of a Fortnite Lobby

With the addition of Thanos into Fortnite, it has given players the opportunity to try out some wacky things.

Thanos has become famous for wiping out half of the known universe with a snap of his fingers, of course with the help of a fully loaded Infinity Gauntlet. Now that he’s in Fortnite, players can recreate this scenario.

Fortnite YouTuber and streamer Lachlan did just this by snapping away half of the lobby in a game. Now, you might be thinking how that’s possible and how did Epic ever let this into the game.

It’s actually a lot simpler than that, and you can rest easy knowing that you won’t be randomly eliminated by Thanos any time soon. It all comes down to a bit of trickery, and Loki wasn’t even needed for it.

Thanos is Inevitable





Play



THANOS is Back… Again! Thanos is finally back in Fortnite, for real this time… So today we attempt the Rainbow Infinity Gauntlet challenge! Subscribe to Lachy Shorts! bit.ly/LachyShortsSubscribe ⚡️My APPAREL⚡️ | PWR.Supply ❱ Subscribe to PWR ⚡️🎮 | bit.ly/PWRsubscribe ❱ Subscribe to Shorts | bit.ly/LachyShortsSubscribe ❱ Subscribe to Lachlan | bit.ly/LachlanSubscribe ❱ Subscribe to 2nd Channel | bit.ly/LachlanPlayzSubscribe Follow… 2021-06-23T16:23:45Z

Lachlan started off his video with the “Snap” emote destroying half of the lobby. It’s also worth mentioning that the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling does react to this by having all of the stone light up.

After the emote is used, the elimination feed shows several players be knocked out by a fall, but that’s because this is a custom lobby and they were all in on it. It’s likely that he had all of this planned and coordinated with the lobby to eliminate themselves when he did the emote.

It’s a fun little way to use Thanos that helps him feel true to his MCU counterpart. Unfortunately for you, but fortunate for other players, Thanos won’t actually be able to eliminate an entire lobby with a snap of his fingers, so you’ll just have to do it the old fashioned way.

So far, the only way to have Thanos in Fortnite is if you won the Thanos Cup, which already took place. However, since he is inevitable after all, everyone else will be able to pick him up very soon.

Thanos Hits the Item Shop June 26

Like any skin that was unlockable through a tournament, Thanos will be releasing in the Item Shop too. Anybody who won him in the tournament was able to get him well ahead of time while the rest had to wait.

His price is unknown at the moment, but he will be arriving in the Item Shop on June 26. With the bundle, you’ll be getting the Infinity Gauntlet as a Back Bling, but it doesn’t look like there will be a pickaxe.

This is a bit disappointing because it seems like making the gauntlet into a pickaxe would’ve been a good option. We’ve seen the Hulk fists become their own pickaxe, so it’s not like there isn’t already a precedent for something like this.

If you played in the tournament, you were able to win a special Thanos spray, and it’s unclear if that will end up being exclusive to the Thanos Cup or if you’ll be able to buy that as well.

Sprays aren’t as popular as skins are, so we’re not sure players will mind too much if that’s not included.

READ NEXT: Fortnite’s Mothership is Slowly Moving Across the Map