What to Expect in Fortnite v17.40: Downtime, Fixes & More

We’re on the cusp of ones of the biggest updates of Fortnite Season 7, so if you were ever waiting for the storyline to kick into high gear, this will be the time it’ll happen.

We know this will be a big update because of the fact that Epic has been dropping a series of teasers that seem to be hinting at something big.

We’re on a tight schedule. Scrub that Battle Bus, Agent! pic.twitter.com/qhwisRHvXJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2021

It’s hard to tell exactly what’s being planned from teasers alone, but it certainly seems like something big is on the cusp of happening.

Before we can get to all of that, we’ll first have to go through a bit of downtime since this is a big numbered update.

Here’s what you know about that.

Fortnite v17.40 Downtime

Grab your Coral Buddy. v17.40 rises up on August 17! In preparation for the update, downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET. Matchmaking will be disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/9wWMHkPeuJ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 16, 2021

Downtime means you’ll be kicked out of the game while the update is implemented, so you’ll want to make sure everything is wrapped by then.

This begins at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on August 17, and the game will offline for around an hour as the update is implemented. The time does vary, but this is usually the typical amount of time it happens.

When the downtime completes, you’ll be able to hop back into the game and see everything that’s new. While we don’t have the lowdown of all of the new things, we do know about the plethora of bug fixes that are coming.

Fortnite v17.40 Bug Fixes

If you ever wanted to know what bugs are being worked on it Fortnite, heading over to the Trello board is your best bet. This is where Epic keeps track of all of the game’s issues, and it’s where they also give you a timetable on when to expect to the fixes.

Here’s everything that’s listed for a fix in the upcoming update:

Preferred Item Slots: Chug Cannon moving to incorrect slots.

Cannot open Cosmic Chest if a player left the team.

Players are ejected from vehicles in shallow water (Creative)

Adding the Skydome Device to the hotbar resets the island visually (Creative)

Match Making Portal Slow to Update. (Creative)

Creative Island images may reset to the original thumbnail image. (Creative)

Latency issues on XL Islands. (Creative)

Barrier Device Issues Summary (Creative)

Wrong Event Ticket displayed on the Beyond Stellar Horizons quest (Save the World)

Certain items do not count towards players “Search Anything” objective during re-supply mission (Save the World)

Healing Build Attached perk not restoring the proper amount (Save the World)

At the end of the day, there’s not much being addressed on the Battle Royale side of things, which is actually a good thing because that means there’s not a lot of fixes that need to happen.

Wonder Woman Comes to Fortnite

On August 16, Epic announced that Woman Woman will be coming to Fortnite, and when that happens the DC Comics Trinity will be complete.

She will be obtainable for free through the Wonder Woman Cup, but if you’re unable to win her there, you can instead get her in the Item Shop beginning August 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything in her set:

Wonder Woman Outfit (with her Armored variant)

Golden Eagle Wings Glider

Athena’s Battleaxe

Diana’s Mantle Back Bling (two variants available)

DC Trinity Loading Screen

If you’re a fan of DC Comics and Wonder Woman, you won’t want to miss out on this!

