187 Minutes: Why Is the Term Trending on Twitter?

“187 minutes” became a trending term on Twitter in reference to the House select committee hearings investigating the events of January 6, 2021, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee members said it took former President Donald Trump 187 minutes to act before he told his supporters at the Capitol to stand down.

Tonight’s hearing, Thursday, July 21, 2022, will focus of the Thursday night primetime hearing will be on what then-President Donald Trump was doing while the U.S. Capitol was under attack for 187 minutes, starting with the end of his speech at 1 p.m. to when he released a video at 4:17 p.m. telling the rioters to leave the Capitol, according to CNN.

CNN reported that committee aides who were with Trump would be included in the prime time testimony airing July 21. The hearing was expected to be the final time the committee broadcast its findings on television, but members announced in their opening remarks that additional hearings will be held in September.

Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chair.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Donald Trump Did Not Fail to Act, He Chose Not to Act,” Said Kinzinger

GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is leading the July 21 committee hearing with Democratic Representative Elaine Luria of Virginia, said that Trump’s inaction was a decision the former president made.

“Donald Trump did not fail to act. He chose not to act,” Kinzinger said in his opening remarks.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said that Trump called on his followers during the Ellipse speech to march, and then “he stopped.”

“For 187 minutes, on Jan. 6, this man of unbridled destructive energy could not be moved — not by his aides, not by his allies, not by the violent chants of rioters or the desperate pleas of those facing down the riot,” Thompson said.

He said that Trump’s family members pleaded with him to tell his followers to stop the violence.

“He could not be moved,” Thompson said.

