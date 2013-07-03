Thaddeus Singleton III, Hernandez Witness Dies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thaddeus Singleton III, 33, a man killed in a devastating car accident, had been identified by investigators into the Aaron Hernandez murder case as a potential witness, reports the Hartford-Courant.

Former New England Patriot tight-end, Aaron Hernandez, 23, is charged with the first degree murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd on June 17. He is currently being held without bail.

1. Singleton Was Married to Hernandez’s Cousin

He was married to the daughter of Andres Valderrama, Tanya, the uncle of Aaron Hernandez. The car Singleton was driving when he was killed, a Nissan Maxima, was registered to Valderamma. The uncle’s home has been searched in connection with the case.

Investigators spent two hours searching through the home and garage of Hernandez’s uncle, Andres Valderrama, in Bristol, Connecticut on Wednesday before leaving, reports the New Haven Register.

A statement from authorities confirmed the search and that it was in connection to the death of Lloyd, but did not give further details.

“Both the Bristol Police Department and the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to provide whatever assistance we can in connection with this investigation,” the statement said. “As the investigation is ongoing, we can have no further comment at this time.”

Investigators returned on Thursday just hours after it was reported that Hernandez may be connected to a double homicide a week before Lloyd was murdered. Authorities could be seen moving around inside, using flashlights and taking photos, but did not leave with any large evidence bags.

2. Singleton Was Involved in a Violent Home Invasion in 1998

Back in 1998, the Hartford Courant reported that Thaddeus Singleton III, going by the name alias “TL,” invaded a home in Bristol, Connecticut. He pleaded guilty to pistol-whipping one of the occupants of the house. It’s believed Singleton and two other friends went to the home looking for marijuana.

At the time of that arrest Singleton lived at this address at 275 Sonstrom Road in Bristol, Connecticut:

3. Singelton’s Car Was Found Crashed Into a Country Club

Police found the car at Farmington Country Club at 806 Farmington Ave, Farmington, Connecticut. Investigators believe Singleton’s car spinned off the road and shot 100 feet off the road before crashing into the country club. When emergency responders found the car it was suspended six foot into the air. A female passenger travelling with Singleton, Tabitha Perry, 27, received minor injuries.

4. The Car Was Registered to the Same Address That Ernest Wallace Listed as His Home

5. This Crash Brings Further Attention on the Town of Bristol

The town of Bristol, Connecticut has become one of the primary centers of attention for the Odin Lloyd murder investigation. Aaron Hernandez’s uncle has his address listed as 114 Lake Avenue, Bristol, Connecticut (above), Ernest Wallace’s last known address was also 11 Lake Avenue in Bristol.

The town is the hometown of Aaron Hernandez, members of his family still live in the area. Carlos Ortiz, who was arrested shortly after Hernandez in relation to the case is also a native of Bristol. Ernest Wallace, the final suspect to have been arrested is believed to have had connections in Bristol.

Singleton was a native of Bristol, born to Edwardo and Renée (Singleton) Cordero in July 1979.