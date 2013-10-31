Amy Hartley & Anthony Balbirnie: 5 Facts You Need to Know

Amy Hartley, 37, is the second the person charged in relation the murder of 15-year-old Khigla Parks in Buffalo, Missouri in September 2012, reports The Springfield News-Leader.

Last week, 48-year-old Anthony Balbirnie was charged with with the actual murder of Parks. It’s reported that Hartley and Balbirnie have been involved in a long-term relationship together, she is charged with helping him disposed of Parks’ body in Truman Lake, Missouri. She’s being held on $75,000 bond.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Balbirnie is a Facebook Friend of Khigla Parks

Although 48-year-old Balbirnie’s Facebook account has been inactive for some time, he is a friend of the 15-year-old Khigla Parks.

2. Balbirnie is Charged With Murder

Police are acting on the assumption that Parks died during “asphyxiation sex” with Balbirnie on September 21, 2012. The sex is reported to have taken place inside Hartley’s home in Benton County, Missouri, reports Ozarks First.

Hartley is charged with sodomy, tampering with physical evidence as well as the abandonment of a corpse. She’s been further charged with endangering the welfare of the child as she’s alleged to have facilitated the sex between Balbirnie and Parks.

Another man, Larry L. Warner, has been charged in relation to the case but his court documents have not yet been unsealed.

https://heavy.com/news/2013/10/bryan-e-sweatt-greenwood-sc-murder-suicide/

3. Hartley Has Been Certified as ‘Disabled’

Due to a 2008 traffic accident where Hartley suffered a brain injury, it’s reported that she has short-term memory problems which is a permanent disability. She confirmed to investigators that Balbirnie was with Parks at her home on the day the 15-year-old was last seen. Her home has been described as a meth lab and “uninhabitable” by The Associated Press. The home is located at 810 Locust Street in Buffalo, Missouri (above)

4. Balbirnie is Being Held on a Parole Violation

Thanks to his lengthy criminal record, Balbirnie is being held at Bowling Green state prison in Missouri. He has yet to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, statutory rape, child molestation, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with physical evidence and the abandonment of a corpse.

The man charged with the murder of Parks last stint in prison ended in August 2012 when he did 15 months for weed possession. The Daily Mail reports:

He was on probation for convictions in 2010 for unlawful use of weapons, manufacturing a controlled substance and resisting arrest with the intent to cause physical harm or death by fleeing.

It’s also reporte that in 2006 he was a suspect in the attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl. He was later cleared on that charge because the girl told him she was 17.

5. Parks Was Found Dead on September 30 2012

Her corpse was found in Truman Lake, Missouri where it had been weighed down. Police allege that it was Hartley who weighed her body down, it was found by boaters about ten days after Parks was last seen. The last confirmed sighting of the high-school sophomore came at a partyin Buffalo, Missouri on September 20.