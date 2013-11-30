CRAZY VIDEOS: The Most Outrageous Black Friday Fights & Brawls 2013

Years ago, the world was shocked when mothers were beating each other up for the last Tickle Me Elmo, but now, Black Friday brawls are so common it’s scary. We’ve assembled for you now, ladies and gentlemen, unequivocal proof of a society in decline. Fists will be thrown, tasers will be deployed, and most importantly, discounted televisions will be won.

So, without further adieu, we give you the craziest videos of Black Friday 2013.

1. A Women Uses a Stun Gun at Philadelphia Mall Brawl

2. A Wal-Mart Fight For a TV That Ends in Arrest

3. A Wild Man at a Store Attacks Girls for Pulling Harmless Prank

4. A Man and a Woman Fight in Wal-Mart

5. Costumers Storm a Store as it Opens