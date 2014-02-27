LEAK: Governments Are Watching Your Webcam Sex

New classified documents leaked by Edward Snowden and published by The Guardian reveal that the UK”s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) with help from the National Security Agency (NSA), have been collecting million of images from private Yahoo webcam chats. What does this mean for you? Are you affected?

According to The Guardian report, more than 1.8 million Yahoo users had images harvested from their webcam communications in a single six-month period in 2008. The program, called Optic Nerve, collects webcam images from users who are associated with or who have similar usernames to the desired surveillance target.

Because there are human rights laws preventing GCHQ from watching the entire conversation, Optic Nerve takes a screenshot once every five minutes. According to the documents, 3 to 11 percent of all of these images intercepted contained nudity.

This is troubling in light of recent NSA and GCHQ leaks, which revealed that analysts face limited oversight which allows them to spy on their exes and loved ones, as well as the revelation that they have used people’s pornography habits to “discredit them.”

The ACLU released the following statement following the release of the report: