Alexa and Olivia Darin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sisters Alexa and Olivia Darin have famous grandparents. Let’s learn about the young ladies and their roots.

1. Their Grandparents Are Sandra Dee & Bobby Darin

The couple met on the set of 1961’s Come September.

They were engaged after two months, and married in March of 1960, having one son, Dodd.

Bobby died at only 37 years old after undergoing open heart surgery.

2. Their Dad Oversees Bobby’s Music

Besides overseeing his father’s musical catalogue, Dodd wrote a book about his parents called Dream Lovers.

According to the Daily Mail, Dodd doted on his elderly mother:

Dodd often felt helpless because his mother had practically become a recluse in her final years battling poor health, alcohol addiction and a long- time eating disorder,’ says a source. ‘But until the day she died, he talked with her every day, often being the only person she spoke to.

3. Alexa’s Named After Her Grandmother

I think this is the ultimate Sandra Dee portrait-what a total babe. . . pic.twitter.com/cWMipJLsEh — Channing Thomson (@CHANNINGPOSTERS) December 11, 2013

Dee’s birth name was Alexandra Zuck. Her namesake, granddaughter Alexa, is a huge fan of her grandmother’s work.

She told the Daily Mail:

I’ve watched almost all of my Grandma’s movies. So it would be difficult to just pick one favorite, but I think it would have to be Imitation of Life. Time and time again that movie blows me away. It was way ahead of its time and has stood the test of time.

4. The Girls Like Their Grandfather’s Music

In the era of cool, Bobby Darin was the soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/jQE2UAHSMv — Dick Reillo (@dasanixcore) June 21, 2014

Darin is known for songs like “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Their grandfather was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The girls were on stage with their father when Bobby was given a posthumous Grammy Life Time Achievement Award.

“I’m a sucker for Grandpa’s song Dream Lover,” Alexa told the Daily Mail.

5. Their Grandparents Inspire Them

Tal dia como hoy,d 2005,falleció la actriz Sandra Dee,especializada en jovencitas pizpiretas y casada con Bobby Darin pic.twitter.com/3sgeRCI398 — musebet (@musebet) February 20, 2014

Alexa told the Daily Mail:



My grandma and grandpa continue to inspire me every day. It was probably around the age of 15 that I truly began to understand the magnitude of their fame and how many people they touched through doing what they loved.

Olivia added: