David Bowie Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Bowie has passed away, his spokesman has announced. The singer-songwriter and producer was influential and widely known throughout his 40-plus-year career. He had fought an 18-month battle with cancer and many of his fans were shocked to learn about his death because they didn’t even know he was sick.
Here’s what you need to know.
1. He Died After a Long Battle With Cancer
David Bowie passed away after a long, 18-month battle with cancer, his representative confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A close friend of Bowie has said he died of liver cancer, although Bowie’s family has not confirmed this information. (Read more about Bowie’s cancer here.) Rumors of Bowie’s poor health date back to 2004, when he collapsed during a music festival in Germany and later had surgery for a clogged artery, New York Daily News reported.
He was surrounded by family and he passed away peacefully. A statement asked that his fans respect his family’s privacy during this time. He has been married to supermodel and philanthropist Iman since 1992 and they have a daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones. He has a son, Zowie Bowie (now Duncan Jones) with Mary Angela Barnett.
Bowie was born “David Jones” in 1947, but he changed his name so he wouldn’t be confused with The Monkees singer Davy Jones. His first huge hit, “Space Oddity,” was released in 1969.
2. The News Was Posted on His Website & Some Fans Thought the Site Was Hacked at First
The news of Bowie’s death was first posted on his website. Many fans initially thought his website had been hacked because they didn’t realize he was fighting cancer, Metro reported. The news was then shared on his social media sites and confirmed by a representative. His son later confirmed the news on his own social media account with a tweet that included a photo of him and his dad. Information about Bowie’s funeral has not yet been released.
3. He Had Just Celebrated His 69th Birthday & Was Going to be Honored at Carnegie Hall
Bowie had just celebrated his 69th birthday two days ago, on January 8. He was scheduled to be honored at Carnegie Hall with a concert on March 31 that was going to feature Cyndi Lauper, Roots, and Mountain Goats, The New York Times reported. His longtime collaborator, Tony Visconti, was going to put together a house band for the concert that was to feature surprise guests.
He was also being honored in other, unique ways. The Cincinnati Zoo had just named its first baby animal born this year — a penguin — after David Bowie, Jezebel reported.
4. He Just Released an Album & Had an Off-Broadway Musical
Despite battling cancer, Bowie was still incredibly busy with his career. He had just released an album called “Blackstar” on his birthday and had a musical, “Lazarus,” off-Broadway. Jon Pareles reviewed Blackstar in The New York Times and referred to it as a “strange, daring, ultimately rewarding” album, The New York Times reported. Blackstar was his 27th album and the very first album that didn’t include a picture of the artist on the cover, The Guardian reported.
5. Fans Are Devastated by the News
News has spread quickly about Bowie’s death and fans are shocked and devastated. Here are just a few of the tributes to him on Twitter:
27 Comments
27 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
little china girl always made me think he was a pedo
Takes one to know one troll
RIP, but I never liked your gay music!
Your stupid.
What a heartless comment you must be very young – he was a pioneer of the industry and always able to be up to date,
I have followed him, loved his music since a kid. I’m shattered, a true icon ahead of his time…
Clearly you’re a teenager playing around on Mommy and Daddy’s computer past your bedtime. You have no idea what artistic and creative genius this man has pioneered and the inspiration he was to every artist (music, theater and art alike..) even to this day. The world has truly lost an asset to everyone’s imaginations.
Stupid idiot hiding behind a no name profile shut up troll
If you have nothing nice to say….Don’t post anything and shut the F….up…Let the man rest…You’re an Ass..le
You’re either a child or an extremely ignorant adult. . If you you have nothing nice to say…shut the f… up and let the man rest peacefully
You know I’m fifteen and remember Bowie being in my favorite movie as a kid, the labyrinth, the movie is far before my time. But I see how his music is “gay” I could see how it could make someone happy just like you said, “gay” but the term I think you are looking for was homosexual. Cause you my good online acquaintance have no right to come on here and be an asshole. David Bowie is far more of a man than you will ever be. Maybe if you could just you know be respectful and not a shit head than you wouldn’t have to burn in hell.
Dumb lil prick. If you didn’t like him or his music that’s fine you are entitled to your opinions, just take them else where. In my opinion your an uneducated lik shit who’s parents did teach you any manners or reapect