John Allen Newman, Omarosa Manigault’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Omarosa Manigault left the White House and became a cast member on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. Manigault, who grew to fame on Donald Trump‘s reality TV show The Apprentice, was reported to have made a “dramatic exit” from the White House, with some outlets reporting that she was physically escorted off the grounds after an argument with Chief of Staff John Kelly. But, Manigault maintained that her physical removal did not occur. Manigault tried to set the record straight on ABC News and offer her side of things December 14, 2017. She said that she witnessed “a lot of things” that she was unhappy with while serving in her role, and added that her and Kelly had a “candid conversation” inside the White House.

“But when I have my story to tell, as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people,” she said. “And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

Manigault, 43, worked as an aide to President Donald Trump at the White House. As for her personal life, she’s been married twice in her life, with her first husband being to Aaron Stallworth. However, they separated in 2005 and divorced later that year. Most recently, she married fiancee John Allen Newman, a pastor from the Jacksonville, Florida area.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Newman Proposed to Omarosa in Front of His Church’s Congregation

Omarosa and Newman met while she was teaching at Howard University, and they dated for about one year until they got engaged. A TMZ report in July 2016 noted that Newman proposed to Omarosa in front of his congregation at The Sanctuary at Calvary Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Omarosa is also an assistant pastor at Weller Street Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

In the months leading up to their wedding, Manigault shopped for her dress in New York City alongside Randy Fenoli, the host of Say Yes to the Dress.

“She was so nice to me,” Fenoli told PEOPLE. “And I said, ‘You are so nice,’ and she goes, ‘Randy, don’t give it away.”

2. The Couple Got Married at Trump Hotel & Their Bridal Party Took Photos at the White House

Omarosa and Newman got married April 8, 2017, at Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. A Trump staffer tweeted the news of their wedding using the hashtag #HappilyEverNewman, and photos of her bridal party included a few co-workers from the White House such as Kellyanne Conway.

According to W Magazine, Omarosa selected the White House as the setting for her 39-person bridal party to take photos. However, she was banned from posting the photos online because of security and ethical reasons, Politico reported.

“The visitors loudly wandered around, looking to snap photos in the Rose Garden and throughout the West Wing,” sources told Politico.

3. Newman Has Been Involved With the Church for More Than 30 Years

Newman leads the worship at The Sanctuary at Mount Calvary and invites his congregation to gather Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. His sermons are sometimes streamed live on their social media accounts and website. Newman also regularly posts messages of inspiration on his Twitter account.

When you do your acts of kindness, do it because it's a part of your faith walk not for recognition. #purpose #kingdomwork #Godswill — John Allen Newman (@PASTORSHEART1) December 10, 2017

The Sanctuary at Mount Calvary is located in Jacksonville, and was established in 1892, according to its website. In April 1983, Newman became the shepherd at the church and started emphasizing his holistic approach to ministry.

“He believes that God is concerned with the whole person,” the About Me page on the website said. “He is not interested in traditional doctrine but teaches sound Biblical principles.”

4. Newman & the Church Are Involved in Many Charitable Works

Newman has been involved in various charitable works during his tenure as a pastor. In 2009, he and some from his congregation worked with a law firm in the Jacksonville area to feed the hungry on Thanksgiving. The next year, more than 400 people were fed on the holiday thanks to donations from church members and those within the community. Then in 2011, it helped provide 500 boxes full of food to those who needed it.

Newman and the church have also taken part in other things such as “free gas giveaways” and has become a Red Cross “shelter-ready agency.” He also helped initiate the church hosting a summer camp program for children in the city and other volunteer and leadership summits.

5. Newman is a Democrat & Works on Obama’s Presidential Campaign

Newman is a registered Democrat and political activist. While he was a student in college, he was an advocate for protection for migrant workers. Then, from 1984-88, he worked with Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign for the Northeast Florida area, and worked on the campaign of Nat Glover, who was the first African American sheriff in Florida’s history.

In 2008, Newman was active on Barack Obama‘s presidential campaign and was in contact with many from the White House staff during his two terms. According to his biography, Newman is a member of various boards and councils: Education Board of the National Baptist Convention of America, Inc., Social Justice Commission of The National Baptist Convention of America, Inc; Board of Directors of Jacksonville Urban League; Duval County School Board Issue Task Force; The Mayor’s Education Council; The Mayor’s Council On Community Reconciliation; The Sheriff’s Advisory Board; Board of Directors of Cornerstone Jacksonville; Advisory Board of McKnight Center of Excellence; Jacksonville Together; The First Teel The Board of Directors of the Help Center.