Kristen Bell Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristen Bell has been working steadily as an actress since her early 20s, and now, she’s got ‘mom-of-two’ to add to her resume.

The actress, who’s married to fellow actor Dax Shepard, has been starring as Eleanor Shellstrop on NBC’s The Good Place since 2016. On top of that, she’s held roles in films like The Boss, Bad Moms, You Again, Frozen and When In Rome.

Given how busy she is working and the fact that she’s married to another entertainer, fans are curious about Bell’s net worth. How much money is she estimated to have? Read on to find out.

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of About $20 Million

There are varying reports on Bell’s net worth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates it’s as high as $20 million, while Younghollywood.com suggests its more like $16 million.

Bell attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, but left early after being offered a role on Broadway in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. In 2002, she appeared in the Broadway revival of The Crucible with Liam Neeson and Laura Linney.

Later that year, Bell moved to California, and appeared in a handful of recurring roles on television series. At age 24, she landed the leading part in Veronica Mars, which skyrocketed her to fame.

2. Her Wedding Was Just $142

Bell and Shepard had an extremely small and private wedding at “a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse.” Bell tells CBS, “it was still one of the best days of my life.”

In a later interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she shared, “So we went to the Beverly Hills Court House and all in, with fuel to get there, $142 out the door.”

In her interview with Kimmel, Bell brags what a wonderful father Dax is. “He knows the value of things. He was an addict for many, many years and he pulled himself out of it, and he’s been sober for 11, 12 years now. And he knows how many times he’s messed up and how many times he’s been really close to losing everything.”

3. They Recently Purchased a Home in Los Feliz for $4.3 Million

In August, Shepard and Bell brought a beautiful 1920s home in Los Feliz for $4.3 million, according to the LA Times.

The three-story home was built in 1922, and spans roughly 4,050-square-feet. The house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to the outlet, and its many rooms include a formal living room, dining room, library/den, updated kitchen, and a breakfast room.

The home sits in an exclusive area in Loughlin Park, and is the second largest in the enclave (second only to the Cecil B DeMille estate, which sold to Angelina Jolie for $24.5 in early 2017).

Check out photos of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s home here.

4. ‘Frozen’ Grossed $1.3 Billion in the Box Office

Frozen, in which Bell plays the lead character of Anna, is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. It’s earned $1.3 billion to date– which has certainly contributed to her impressive net worth. Bell is also the singer of some of the film’s top-recorded singles like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Love Is an Open Door”.

Apart from Frozen, Bell has lent her voice to a number of characters like the narrator in Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012), and characters in The Cleveland Show (2009), Glenn Martin DDS, Unsupervised and The Simpsons. In 2007, she was a voice actor in the Assassin’s Creed video game, where she played Lucy Stillman.

In an interview with ScreenSlam in 2013, Bell was asked if she’s at all like her character, Anna, in Frozen. She says, “Anna is very much like Kristen. Voicing a Disney heroine has been a dream of mine for a very long time and I went into it with the single goal of making her different than any of the heroines I saw growing up, who I loved… but I couldn’t relate to as much as I wanted. I put my foot in my mouth a lot [growing up] and I wanted to create a character who little kids who felt weirder than most could relate to.”

5. Her Husband Has an Estimated Net Worth of $12 Million

Bell’s husband Dax has an estimated net worth of $12 million, bringing the couple’s combined net worth to about $32 million.

Shepard is predominantly known for his work as on “Punk’d”, as well as his appearances in movies like “Employee of the Month”, “Baby Mama”, and “When in Rome”. From 2010 to 2015, Shepard portrayed Crosby Braverman in the NBC series Parenthood.

Shepard attended Santa Monica College and West Los Angeles College before transferring to UCLA, where he graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Anthropology. In 2012, he wrote, produced, co-directed, an starred in the low-budget film Hit and Run with Bell and Bradley Cooper, his close friend.