Chris Loesch, Dana’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Loesch, the husband of National Rifle Association spokeswoman and conservative pundit Dana Loesch, is a former music studio owner, a graphic artist, and a constant booster of his wife.

Dana Loesch was front and center fielding questions from students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a CNN Town Hall on gun issues. That has a lot of people wondering about her family. Loesch has attributed her “political awakening” to marrying Chris Loesch, a Republican, according to The Slot.

In addition to her work for the NRA, Dana Loesch previously hosted a show for the conservative site, The Blaze, was a leader in the Tea Party in Missouri, and has written for Breitbart.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chris Loesch Is a Writer, Music Producer & His Wife’s Manager

Dana Loesch wrote on Instagram that she has been with Chris Loesch for 17 years. “17 years! Where does the time go?? I am so grateful to have you with me on this wild journey! Love you @thechrisloesch ! 💕” she wrote in October 2017.

Chris Loesch’s Instagram profile blurb reads, “Husband and Manager of the great @DLoesch. Music producer, writer, film and TV scoring/production.” On LinkedIn, he described a lengthy music career, writing, “In my career as a touring musician and singer/songwriter I strove to bring new musical concepts and sounds to life.”

“I focused on challenging the audience to embrace compositions and themes that often ran counter to popular convention while also delivering riveting performances that kept them coming back for more. My flair for the visual side of performance and drama drew me into the world of computer graphics where I quickly became in demand as a graphic artist and layout specialist for many publications large and small,” he added.

He says on LinkedIn that he is the owner, producer, and creative director of Intuation Studios LLC in Dallas, Texas, where he has worked since 2014. “I oversee the creative process from conception too finish. Our company custom builds a creative team for each project from our exclusive network of the best creative talent across the nation,” he wrote.

“Our relationships with these award winning creatives ensures your project will be treated with top priority at a fraction of the cost of a major firm. We can handle your film, video, animation, graphic design, web, print and app development to form a cohesive identity and marketing campaign that works synergistically with your project goals. Out (sic) team had worked with some of the largest companies in the world and are eager to bring that expertise to the small business market without compromising the quality or scale of the creative.”

Loesch stressed his talents in new technologies and described his transition from music to graphic arts. “My willingness to adopt new technologies, processes and software in search of perfection also helped me drive the industry to faster turn-around times and improved costs,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

He previously owned Shock City Studios LLC in St. Louis, writing, “I am an independent music producer that has worked on projects big and small in a multitude of genre’s. I own a brand new state-of -the-art large format studio located in St. Louis, MO called Shock City Studios LLC.” The studio had “a small roster of indie rock/pop acts that features: A-me (Amy Diaz de Leon), King Thief and Andi Toppins. We have distribution through The Orchard,” he wrote.

“When I decided to hang up the performance mic I couldn’t leave music and formed Shock City with my friend Doug Firley. I was able to combine my musical expertise with my attention to detail and love of technology into helping other artists achieve their musical goals,” Chris Loesch explained on LinkedIn.

“We built one of the best studios on the planet and it wasn’t long before the visual arts and music would combine in writing and producing music videos as well as scoring original music for films and commercials. That lead to producing TV commercials, animations and cohesive marketing campaigns for businesses across traditional media and the web. I have built a vast network of professionals of multiple disciplines and know how to manage large and small projects from concept to finish. I am currently also managing the career Dana Loesch.”

2. Loesch Has Written About Marrying the ‘Smartest & Most Beautiful’ Woman in the World & She Called Him a ‘Total Romeo’

Chris Loesch frequently gushes about his wife’s intellect and beauty on social media. In 2015, he wrote on Instagram, “15 years ago was the last morning I ever woke up an incomplete man. On this day I married the smartest and most beautiful woman in the world. She completes me and together we try to make the world a better place. I’m so proud that everyone else can see what I already knew. I thank God for putting us together. I love you Dana Loesch, around the moon and back, around the stars and back, forever and ever…”

On LinkedIn, he explained his role helping his wife’s career. “I manage the day to day business of Dana Loesch. I oversee bookings for speaking engagements, marketing campaigns and coordinate the different entities tied to Dana,” he wrote under the heading The Dana Show. He was previously a production manager for St. Louis Magazine. He described his duties on LinkedIn as “Producing music, scoring films & commercials, managing studio bookings.”

Dana Loesch has written about her husband’s Twitter account being suspended for defending her from vile comments on the Web.

A 2010 profile in the Riverfront Times says that Dana Loesch “sttended St. Louis Community College at Meramec before transferring to Webster University to study journalism. She dropped out after meeting her husband-to-be, Chris, then a graphic designer who sang in a local punk band, wearing black eyeliner and nail polish.”

“He was a total Romeo,” Dana Loesch told the newspaper. “I’ll sound like a total airhead, but when you meet someone, you just know. I had a lot of ease around him that I’d never felt before.” He was a Republican, the newspaper reported, adding that they dated for three months and “tattooed their ring fingers with Gaelic letters” when they married.

3. Chris Loesch Also Posts About Firing Weapons & Described His Wife as Akin to Finding a Unicorn

Chris Loesch has also posted on social media about guns. “I made magic happen on Lane 16 at @crossfire.defense.academy – the coolest indoor range I have ever been to. Shot a perfect 200 on their Level 1 stress test my first time out, even though I felt like I was gonna die. #guntraining #2A” he wrote.

On Instagram, Chris compared his wife to the uniqueness of a unicorn. “A woman like her is more impossible to find than a #unicorn, yet there she is and she’s all mine. #Blessed #Wifey,” he wrote.

He also flashed an eternity ring on Instagram, writing, “My wife knows my fashion sense is not flashy and I’m not big on jewelry but she managed to find something I cherish with lots of meaning behind it. This was for my birthday. Love you @dloesch #platinum #cartier #love #eternityring.”

He described how he sees love and marriage, writing, “Marriage isn’t 50/50… It’s easy to be “in love” when you are in paradise. It takes commitment to love when life kicks down the doors to your safe space. Love, real love, is an action that takes work and practice and patience. I thank God every day for my partner in this world… a real marriage is 100/100! I love you Dana Loesch! #100100Marriage 💯💯❤️”

4. Chris Has Defended His Wife From Internet Trolls

On Instagram, Loesch posted a screenshot of a vile Internet comment directed at his wife and wrote, “A sample of what @dloesch puts up with on a regular basis. The progressives have lost all civility and humanity. They literally want war.” He is also a lifetime member of the NRA.

On Facebook, he described himself as “Just a man trying to do good for the Lord, family, country and world.” Chris Loesch has an associate’s degree in music from Jefferson College, and he lists under his educational experience, “Choir, theater, madrigal, small group, student conductor.” He is also a certified LPN.

R.J. Boyer wrote in a recommendation on Loesch’s LinkedIn page that “the passion Chris has for music can never be questioned. He has dedicated himself to becoming an expert Producer, and he has always had a knack for the technical side of the process. His personal dedication, and value system, drives all that he does, and it shows in his work.”

He is not afraid to contact journalists if he thinks they aren’t fair to Dana.

A reporter with the Riverfront Times has written about receiving a call from Chris Loesch who was “upset with a post I published yesterday drawing attention to a $2,500 check that Republican candidate Ed Martin’s campaign paid to his St. Louis production company, Shock City Studios.” The blogger reported that Chris Loesch told him, “It’s a complete non-story. Dana did not make one red cent off the work we did for Ed.”

5. Dana & Chris Loesch Have Two Sons & Home School Them

Smothered in #frenchies #RoccoAndLouie #frenchbulldogs A post shared by Chris Loesch (@thechrisloesch) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Chris and Dana Loesch have two sons. She previously wrote about motherhood in a popular blog called Mamalogues. A 2010 Riverfront Times article on Dana Loesch, written when she was 31, described her as “a homeschooling mom blogger with a national following, a co-founder of the St. Louis Tea Party and a fast-rising star in the conservative commentators’ universe.” Their sons are named Ewan and Liam.

Dana once wrote on her blog, “We are non-denominational Jesus-freaks. I think some people are scared of Christians because they think we’re all like Piper Laurie’s Carrie character, fuzzy-headed carnival barkers who make a circus out of worship. Those kind of people scare the crap out of me, too. I left the church for awhile because I allowed other people to represent their distorted views of Christianity to me instead of discovering for myself.” She stopped updating the blog in 2011, explaining in part that she was halting the work “because my boys are getting older I’m uncomfortable with documenting their lives as I used to and wish to give them a bit more privacy as they grow into their own.”

They also post frequently about their dogs. “Smothered in #frenchies #RoccoAndLouie #frenchbulldogs,” wrote Chris in one Instagram post.

Chris Loesch posted a photo with Dana and their two young sons. According to one bio of him, “Chris was raised in a politically conservative home that saw the transformative power of Christ first hand. The significance of gun safety and usage was taught from a very early age. His respect and excitement for firearms, as well as becoming a proficient user, has extended from his first Red Rider BB-gun to his extensive collection. This knowledge was ingrained in Chris as a child, and he has now had the privilege to pass it on to his own children as well as many adults. He is currently a husband, father and manager of the business affairs for Dana Loesch.”

In one throwback photo, he referred to the “oldest boy” of the couple. His father was a World War II veteran who was wounded in France.

Chris Loesch has also referenced an oldest son on Instagram, writing, “’your faith be bigger than your fear.’ A cool scene that I found on my oldest son’s messy desk. Thought it would look nice in portrait mode. #Faith #Christian #Love.”