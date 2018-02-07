Nana Pelucas Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

YouTube

Nana Pelucas, a well-known Mexican YouTube star, was “executed” in a restaurant in the tourist zone of Acapulco, according to Mexican news sites.

According to the Spanish-language site, Proceso.com, La Nana Pelucas was the blogging name of Pamika Montenegro, although other sites give her name as Pamela Montenegro del Real or Leslie Ann Pamela Montenegro. Nana Pelucas is the second YouTube star to be assassinated in what may be retaliation from drug cartels.

In December 2017, Mexican social media star Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales aka El Pirata de Culiacan was shot dead outside a bar in his homeland in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. In the weeks leading up to his death, Rosales had made a video in which he made fun of the Jalisco Cartel Nueva Generacion leader, El Mencho aka Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

1. A Group of ‘Armed Individuals’ Broke Into a Restaurant the Victim Owned & Shot Nana Pelucas in the Head, Reports Say

Asesinan a la Nana Pelucas, una popular youtuber de Acapulco, México – https://t.co/tV7U4lJIOh pic.twitter.com/HlY7wwkjZO — Noticiero Digital (@NDtitulares) February 7, 2018

According to Proceso, “official reports indicate that a group of armed individuals broke into the ‘A Todos los Santos’ restaurant, owned by the victim and located in the Costa Azul subdivision, one block from Costera Miguel Aleman Avenue.” Some accounts say there were two assassins who barged into the restaurant and murdered Nana Pelucas.

The men were there to murder, the evidence indicates, according to the news site. “Immediately, the assassins went directly to the blogger and shot her in the head on three occasions, according to official reports,” it reports.

Telemundo reports that the assassins coldly ordered beers first. They “ordered two beers and then shot the comedian of political satire three times in the head,” the site reports.

2. The Blogger Was Threatened to Death in the Past

Proceso says that Nana Pelucas was threatened with death before her murder “through blankets placed in different points of the port.”

Specifically, says the site, “At that time, they accused her of working as an informant for the government and administering the Acapulco website without censorship on the social network of Facebook, from where she made anonymous accusations against alleged members of the gangs” that control Acapulco’s streets.

According to UK Daily Mail, “the video blogger has been accused of working as a government informant and being the administrator for an Acapulco forum which made anonymous accusations against alleged gang members fighting for control of the city.”

3. La Nana Pelucas Offered Beauty Tips on YouTube & Interviewed Politicians

Pamiko Montenegro had an alter ego, reports Daily Mail. She “moonlighted as a second character on YouTube, Pamika Montenegro, and offered up her beauty tips,” the British news site reports. Some Mexican news sites describe her page as devoted to political satire.

“Montenegro had a channel on YouTube, called El Sillón Tv, on which she used to interview public officials and voice her political positions,” according to Daily Mail. According to Elmuno, she “always appeared with a black and black curly hair wig, big earrings, glasses and a patterned shirt.”

The murder was condemned by the Journalists Club of Guerrero.

4. Authorities Confirmed That La Nana Pelucas Was Murdered

Authorities in Mexico released a statement confirming the homicide. “The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the murder committed in the port of Acapulco against a well-known 36-year-old YouTuber,” Security spokesman for the Guerrero Coordination Group, Roberto Álvarez, said in a statement reported by the Spanish-language site, Elmundo.

Authorities opened a homicide investigation, the site reported. The notes that Acapulco has been hit with skyrocketing crime: “Acapulco was the second most violent city in the world in 2016 with a rate of 113.24 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.”

According to Milenio, the call came in around 7:05 p.m. of a murdered woman.

5. El Pirata de Culiacan Was Shot in a Bar

The last Mexican YouTube to be assassinated, El Pirata de Culiacan, was, according to El Diario, shot dead while he sat at a table in the bar. He had recently uploaded a video inviting people to join him there.

