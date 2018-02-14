Nikolas Cruz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/WSVN

A 19-year-old former student has been identified as the suspect in a shooting at a Florida high school that has left at least 17 people dead and several others wounded.

Nikolas Cruz, who was previously identified as a threat to students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was arrested after the shooting, the Miami Herald reports. He was expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a press conference. Israel said they are examining “very, very disturbing” social media posts they have uncovered. Some of those posts, confirmed by Heavy, show Cruz holding weapons and talking about shooting targets as therapy.

Israel said the victims were killed inside the school, just outside and on a road nearby, with two victims dying at the hospital. The victims included students and adults. At least 14 victims were taken to local hospitals after the shooting at the Parkland school, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. The school district’s superintendent said there are numerous fatalities and Florida Senator Bill Nelson said there were “many deaths,” but the exact number of those killed has not been officially released.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. Cruz, whose full name is Nikolas de Jesus Cruz, according to the Herald. He was initially identified by the media as Nicolas Cruz and also goes by Nick Cruz.

According to CNN, an AR-15-style rifle was recovered by police. The sheriff said he had multiple magazines with him.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the shooter is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Taken Into Custody at a Home Not Far From the School After Fleeing From the Scene

UPDATE: Authorities have taken a subject into police custody in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pic.twitter.com/zhtXPDAjhE — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

Nick Cruz was taken into custody at a Parkland home not far from the school about about 4 p.m. The shooting was first reported about 2 p.m. It is not clear how Cruz escaped from the school, but he possibly fled with students during the chaos.

Video showed Cruz on the ground being handcuffed and then being ledd into a Broward County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Photo: Suspect is loaded into fire rescue to be transported to hospital pic.twitter.com/SP0rJg5tY5 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

Cruz was taken to a local hospital, but it is not clear if he was wounded or if he is being taken to the hospital for a precautionary examination. He was later seen being transported to jail.

“It’s a day that you pray every day when you get up that you will never have to see. It is in front of us,” Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie said at a press briefing. “I ask the community for prayers and their support for the children and their families,” Runcie, appearing at a media staging area near the school, told WSVN Channel 7. “We received no warning… Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

BSO escort shooting suspect from hospital pic.twitter.com/UIIyDg1fN6 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters, “the shooter was not a current student.” He added,” it’s catastrophic. There really are no words.” Israel said, I don’t know why he left,” the school. He added that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

2. A Teacher at the School Said Cruz Was Not Allowed on Campus With a Backpack After He Threatened Other Students

Nick Cruz was a former student at the school and was reported for making threats to students in the past, the Miami Herald reports.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” Jim Gard, a math teacher who had the suspected shooter in his class last year, told the newspaper. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Gard said the school administration sent out an email warning teachers that the student had made threats against others in the past and should not be allowed on the campus with a backpack.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said that Cruz was expelled from Douglas High School at some point for disciplinary issues. He possibly later attended another local high school, J.P. Taravella High School, but the sheriff said they are still not clear how long he was there. Israel did not provide details about Cruz’s expulsion.

Israel told the public, “If you see something, say something. If anybody has any indicator that someone’s going through a behavioral change, or on their social media that there are disturbing photos, perhaps bombs or firearms or just videos or pictures that are just not right, that there’s something off, please make sure law enforcement knows about it.”

When asked if there were signs with the suspect, he said, “I believe there will” indicators uncovered once investigators have completed examining the suspect’s social media and interviewing him and those who know him. “Our investigators certainly began dissecting social media.”

3. He Posted Photos of Guns & Knives on Instagram Along With a Message About Shooting Being ‘Group Therapy’

Using the name Nikolas Cruz, the suspect posted several photos in 2016 and 2015 on his Instagram page of weapons and made statements about wanting to buy guns. The page has since been deleted, but Heavy confirmed with sources who know Cruz that the page belonged to him, @cruz_nikolas.

In 2016, he posted a photo of a shotgun he said he wanted to buy.

“I plan on getting this but I need more information on it so if someone could give advice on how much I’m spending and background cheeks please to god let me know,” he wrote in 2016.

He also posted multiple photos in January 2016 of himself holding knives.

In 2015, he posted a screenshot of a Google search for the phrase, “what does allahu akbar.” He then wrote in the caption, “Well at least we now know what it means when a sand durka says “allahu Akbar” ??????” While some have been using that post to claim that he was pro-ISIS or supporter of Islamic terrorism, comments he made on the Instagram post indicated he wanted to kill terrorists.

Also in 2015, he posted a meme of a target with bullet holes in it with the words “Group therapy, sometimes it works.” He added in the caption, “It really does f*cking work give it a try ;).”

4. A Student Says ‘Everyone Predicted’ the Suspect Would Be the Shooter

In 2015, Nikolas Cruz posted a photo of himself giving the middle finger with the caption, “F*ck youuuuuuuuuuuu allllll.”

A student at the school told WJXT-TV’s Vic Micolucci that students thought Cruz would be the suspect.

“Honestly a lot of people were saying it was going to be him,” the student said. “A lot of kids threw jokes around like that, saying that he’s the one to shoot up the school, but it turns out, you know, everyone predicted it. That’s crazy. He was on the third floor, he knows the school layout. He knows where everyone would be at. He’s been in fire drills, he’s prepared for this stuff.”

Students have said that fire alarms went off before the shooting and they initially thought it was a drill. It is not clear if a drill was planned or if someone pulled the alarm.

The student told WFOR that Cruz had showed him his guns after he got kicked out of school.

"Everyone predicted it," a student said about the #Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/mbzBIw8iUa — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) February 14, 2018

Matthew Walker, a 17-year-old junior told WFOR-TV, “He was going class to class just shooting at random kids. Everything he posts (on social media) is about weapons. It’s sick.”

A student who knows Cruz told the news station, “He always had guns on him and stuff like that. He was a little bit of a troubled kid.”

Police received a tip that the suspect was possibly watching videos on Youtube about how to make bombs, according to police scanner transmissions. Police were searching the building as a precaution after learning about that information, but it is not known if there were any bombs left in the school.

The person who gave police the tip also had messages exchanged with the suspect.

Police were at the suspect’s home searching for more information about him. They were also at his employer. He lives in the 11000 block of NW 47th Drive in Parkland.

5. Students Say They Heard a Loud Boom & Several Shots, Sending Them Into Hiding in Closets & Elsewhere in the School

A student who is inside the school told CBS Miami through text message, “All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying” and hiding in “the closet.”

A video recorded by a student captured the gunshots:

Just In: The sounds of pure terror inside an American classroom, during what police describe as a "mass casualty" event in Florida. This chilling video from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High should be the type of thing that is extremely rare. Tragically, it is not. pic.twitter.com/AtNOlxfoJe — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) February 14, 2018

Chilling scenes from inside classrooms at a Florida high school https://t.co/UDOKEMpHgF pic.twitter.com/wXBQlCIOrl — Xana O'Neill (@xanaoneill) February 14, 2018

Michael Katz told ABC News, “It was really loud. Then I heard it again. Then I heard frantic screaming. I’ve never heard such loud screams in my life. Then we realized there was a shooting at my school.”

Students have taken to Twitter to provide updates about the situation, saying they’ve heard several shots and are hiding in the school.

Jay Golden, of Parkland, whose daughter, Rachel is a senior at the high school. She is still inside the school, Golden told the Sun-Sentinel.

“She was crying, she’s scared. She’s been texting back and forth. She’s OK at the moment,” he told the newspaper. “I’m freaking out. This is crazy, this stuff shouldn’t be going on in these schools. People are crazy. I don’t know what goes on through these people’s minds these days, it’s a scary thing. It’s one of those things – you don’t want to put a metal protector and treat them like prisoners but they have to figure something out. You put your kids in school and it’s supposed to be a safe place and this stuff happens all the time.”

Federal authorities are responding to the scene, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is typical in active shooter incidents.

“ATF agents from the Miami Field Division are responding to reports of a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The investigation is ongoing and active,” the ATF tweeted.

The Coral Springs Police tweeted, “Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution). Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone’s safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency.”

“AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further,” the Coral Springs Police Department, one of the agencies to respond, tweeted.

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

The department added, “Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you.”

Parents are being told to go to a hotel near the school:

Parent staging area at the Marriott 11775 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs #stonemanshooting. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

About 2,900 students are enrolled at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, according to its website.

The school is part of the Broward County Public Schools system.

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

“I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement,” Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted.

President Donald Trump has been made aware of the situation, the White House says.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump tweeted. “Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting.”

Florida Congresswoman Fredrica Wilson tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrific shooting taking place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It is heartbreaking that these violent incidents continue to take place in schools, a place where our children should feel and be the most safe!”

There have been several shootings on school campuses around the country already this year.

The shooting at Sal Marcos Middle School in California earlier this month was the 12th to occur on school property in the United States in 2018, according to the New York Times.

Included in that total is a shooting that occurred last week in Benton, Kentucky, on January 23. A 15-year-old student opened fire on classmates, killing two other 15-year-olds and injuring 18 other people. Just a day earlier, on January 22, a 15-year-old girl was shot by another student at a high school in Italy, Texas. She survived the shooting and the gunman was arrested.

The other shootings have not been as high-profile, according to NPR, which compiled a list of the incidents. On the same day as the Texas shooting, a student was wounded in the parking lot of a New Orleans charter school. On January 20, a man was shot and killed on the campus of Wake Forest University. The victim was a student at Winston-Salem State University and was attending a sorority party.

On January 15, a bullet was fired into a dorm room in Marshall, Texas, on the campus of Wiley College.

On January 10, there were three shootings on the same day. The first was a suicide at Coronado Elementary School in Arizona. Then a student fired a shot in a classroom at Grayson College in Texas, but nobody was hit. Police say it was an accidental discharge during a criminal justice class. And a shot was fired at a building on the campus of Cal State San Bernardino. No one was injured there.

On January 6, a shot was fired at a school bus carrying students in Iowa, shattering a window, but not causing injuries. On January 4, two shots were fired into a Seattle high school classroom. And on that same day a man shot himself in the parking lot of an empty elementary school in Michigan.

“We have absolutely become numb to these kinds of shootings, and I think that will continue,” said Katherine W. Schweit, a former FBI official who co-authore a study on active shooting incidents, told the Times.