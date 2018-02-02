VIDEO: Father Randall Margraves Attacks Larry Nassar in Court

Twitter

Randall Margraves, the father of several of Larry Nassar’s victims, tried to attack Nassar in court after referring to him as a “son of a b*tch.”

You can watch the dramatic video below. In it, the distraught and angry father asks the judge to give him five minutes in a locked room with Nassar, and then asks for one minute with the former, now disgraced doctor to America’s top gymnasts. The judge admonished the father not to use expletives in court, and the father then rushed toward Nassar before he was subdued by law enforcement officers who were providing security in the courtroom. Randall Margraves also referred to Nassar as a “demon” before rushing toward him in the dramatic courtroom scene.

WATCH: The father of victims of ex-USA Gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar lunges at Nassar in court after saying to judge, “I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon.” https://t.co/KltZISbi1m pic.twitter.com/Am0N4gZzsT — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2018

Here’s another video of the moment from a slightly different vantagepoint:

VIDEO: Father of sexual abuse victims charges Larry Nassar in court during sentencing https://t.co/nWIcuHpUbs pic.twitter.com/hmyCYDQTLF — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) February 2, 2018

Here’s video of Margraves being restrained by law enforcement on the floor of the courtroom. According to Lansing State Journal reporter, Matt Mencarini, writing on Twitter, “Moments before he rushed at Nassar, Randall Margraves asked Cunningham, as part of her sentence, to give him 5 min in a locked room with Nassar. She said she couldn’t do that. He asked for a min, she said she couldn’t allow that. Then he ran at Nassar.”

Some video of Margraves being handcuffed by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/sVOar0Hhhu — Matt Mencarini (@MattMencarini) February 2, 2018

Here’s another view:

The father of Margraves asked the judge to speak, asked the judge for 5 minutes alone in a room with Nassar, when the judge declined, he ran at Nassar. Deputies had to tackle him. pic.twitter.com/FgP8QG3cOR — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) February 2, 2018

Three of Margraves’ daughters are among the many victims who were abused by Nassar. More than 150 women and girls have come forward with allegations against the disgraced doctor.

Some people on Twitter defended the angry father for his actions.

The father of one of Larry Nasser's victims attacked him in the courtroom! Do you blame the guy? His daughter molested by someone whom she trusted? — Virginia DiLorenzo (@gingermae333) February 2, 2018

Wrote another man on Twitter, “I sincerely hope the charges against Randall Margraves (if any) are dropped. Every father in America, especially those belonging to Larry Nassar’s victims, wanted to do what he tried to do, which was wrong but certainly justifiable.”

Not everyone supported the father’s decision to lunge toward Nassar though. “Let his emotions get the best of him. Not unexpected, but it really doesn’t help. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are some kind of “attempted assault” charges against him, and deservedly so,” wrote another man on Twitter.

Photos also captured the dramatic moment.

Randall Margraves lunges at Larry Nassar in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte. (Photos: Rebecca Cook/Reuters) pic.twitter.com/uU1bQ07IQc — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) February 2, 2018

In contrast, according to CNN, Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis admonished Randall Margraves, telling the father, “You cannot behave like this. This is letting him have his power over us.” Margraves responded, “You haven’t lived through it, lady.” The father was then removed from the courtroom.

My fingers are crossed that there is a mixup and Randall Margraves gets placed in the same holding cell as Nassar. pic.twitter.com/FAeXWRBl4F — Momma B (@inminivanhell) February 2, 2018

A 53-year-old Michigan resident, Nassar was a faculty member at Michigan State University, a team physician for a local youth gymnastics club and the president of the Gymnastics Doctor Autism Foundation, which helps gymnastics clubs start programs for children with special needs, according to his website. Randall Margraves is the father of Lauren and Madison Margraves, who are victims of Larry Nassar. They had spoken emotionally to the judge right before their father lunged toward Nassar. According to CNN, a third Margraves daughter also spoke against Nassar at a different court proceeding.

